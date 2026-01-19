Michigan defensive tackle Enow Etta has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal and will return in 2026, he and the program announced on social media over the weekend.
A team spokesman confirmed to The Ann Arbor News/ MLive on Sunday that Etta has formally withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. Etta was unveiled on Saturday as the latest player in Michigan’s “LFG147″ retention campaign.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle has appeared in 26 games for the Wolverines over the last three seasons, including a career-high 13 games in 2025. He totaled 15 tackles (2.5 for a loss), half a sack and a pass breakup in reserve duty.
Etta played a total of 294 snaps along the defensive line last season, according to Pro Football Focus. His increased duty paves the way for a larger role in 2026, especially with starter Rayshaun Benny having declared for the NFL draft.
Trey Pierce, who started 13 games for Michigan in 2025, has also announced his return for another year. Wolverines defensive line coach Lou Esposito was retained by new head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Michigan also added Utah defensive tackle Jonah Lea’ea via the portal.
Etta, a Keller, Texas, native, is the fourth Michigan player to withdraw his name from the NCAA transfer portal this cycle.
He saw action in a reserve role in 2024 and appeared in just three games as a true freshman in ‘23, preserving his redshirt. Etta has two more seasons of college eligibility remaining.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/