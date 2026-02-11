Myles Garrett hilariously trolled Micah Parsons about Caleb Williams

One of the most memorable parts of the Chicago Bears‘ magical 2025 season was how they flipped the script in their rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. After being on the losing side of the rivalry for the last few decades, Chicago put Green Bay on notice going 2-1 against them last season.

One of the most memorable games of the season — which wound up winning Moment of the Year at NFL Honors — was the Bears‘ insane 22-16 comeback win in overtime over the Packers in Week 16. After recovering an onside kick, quarterback Caleb Williams led two consecutive touchdown drives — throwing touchdowns to rookie Jahdae Walker to force overtime and then a walkout touchdown to DJ Moore to win the game. That overtime touchdown was the beginning of Williams “Iceman” moniker and celebration, and it became one of the most memorable games in Bears history.

That loss still hurts for the Packers, including star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was sidelined for that game after tearing his ACL. During an appearance on Myles Garrett’s podcast, Parsons reflected back on that Week 16 game. As Parsons was trying to make sense of how they lost (“we was winning that game”), Garrett could be seen emulating Williams’ Iceman celebration in true trolling fashion.

“I can’t lie, watching that, seeing that, seeing (Williams) get that name (Iceman) and this right here,” Parsons said while replicating Williams’ Iceman celebration, “it was just grrr.”

There was also a hilarious exchange right after that, where Garrett gave it to Parsons about the Packers’ inability to get after Williams.

Garrett: “It was tough. You could’ve taken (the Iceman moniker) from him. I guess you didn’t feel like taking him down last year.”

Parsons: “No, we beat him. When I was there, we beat him.”

Garrett: “But you didn’t get him.”

Parsons: “Nah, I didn’t get him. I didn’t get him. I should’ve thought.”

Garrett: “There’s a whole lotta that.”

Parsons: “You know what.”

The 2025 season put the Bears-Packers rivalry back on the map, whether it’s the thrilling games or the feud between head coaches Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur. And it’s safe to say that it’s going to make for some thrilling football in 2026.

