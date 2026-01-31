Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge canceled due to winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge is making changes due to the weather.
All live events for the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge at the Sands Ocean Club Resort have been canceled for Saturday.
This comes as a developing storm system is expected to bring an increasing risk of significant snow to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this weekend, along with record cold and dangerous wind chills.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Winter Storm Warning, Extreme Cold Warning in effect ahead of winter storm
Virtual events will still be held on Saturday.
Officials with the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge said people should check the organization’s Facebook page for more information about the virtual events.
The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge started as a freezing but fun way to raise money so Special Olympics athletes can train and compete.
