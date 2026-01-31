Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge canceled due to winter weather

Últimas Notícias: Significant snow is beginning in North Carolina SaturdayMyrtle Beach Polar Plunge canceled due to winter weatherTarot do dia: previsão para os 12 signos em 31/01/2026Ministério da Fazenda contesta pesquisa de setor da reciclagem sobre impacto da Reforma TributáriaWildcats upset Phoenix to congest NBL top-fiveInternet for people, not profit — Mozilla GlobalNewcastle Jets – Brisbane Roar, 31/01/2026: palpites, odds e horário do jogoAustralian Open final 2025 LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina – scores, radio & updatesThe Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $50 Right NowBarriga definida: 4 dicas para queimar gordura abdominal de forma eficazRybakina prevalece em ‘batalha’ contra Pegula e vai à final do Australian Open contra SabalenkaAs ceasefire advances and Rafah nears reopening, hospitals say 12 killed in Israeli strikes in GazaPaul Dano React to Quentin Tarantino DissSingapore begins ban on ‘undesirable’ visitors as airline boarding rules take effectMundo aberto no EA FC já teria data e nome definido; veja detalhesQuer mais prosperidade? Tenha caminhos abertos com os rituais de cada signoMega Millions numbers last night, Jan. 30. Did anyone win Mega Millions?Qual é a fase da Lua hoje (30)? Veja calendário lunar de janeiro 2026UFC 325 picks: Why experts are split between Volkanovski and LopesPortland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & ScoresFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta sexta-feira (30/01)LSU Alum Neal Skupski Reaches Australian Open Final – LSUGoverno promove ação do Janeiro Branco com foco na saúde mental e bem-estar dos servidoresLouis Tomlinson Thanks Fans for Making His Album U.K. No. 1 After Requesting Their Help to ‘Cut Through the Noise’Steve Martin and Martin Short Bring Out Each Other’s Best • The Austin Chroniclecomo será obra entre Curitiba e ParanaguáRandy Orton Talks WWE Future, Doesn’t Want ‘Definitive End Date’ After John Cena RetirementAthletics lock up All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson with 7-year, $70M dealSnow leopard attacks skier in China’s Xinjiang regionLeveza, frescor e elegância: como escolher perfumes para o verãoMéxico busca soluções para ajudar Cuba em meio a tarifas impostas por TrumpReport: Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell expected to opt out of contract after 2026-27¿A qué hora juega Pumas vs. Santos? Horario y canal EN VIVO J4Khaby Lame Vende Empresa por US$ 900 Milhões e Mira US$ 4 Bilhões em Receita AnualResultado Lotofácil 3601: confira dezenas desta sexta-feiraMarvel’s Wonder Man Now Streaming: Trailer, Cast & Where To WatchPistons vs. Warriors prediction, odds, line, start time: 2026 NBA picks for Friday, Jan. 30Heidi Klum Shirtless Under Fur Coat Teasing New Song With DiploRay Figliuzzi vira ré após operação em clínica‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed For Season 5Resultado Quina 6941: confira números desta sexta-feiraProvidence vs Villanova Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s College Basketball GameMinistério Público do Paraná oferece denúncia contra dois homens por dupla tentativa de homicídio qualificado ocorrida em Quedas do Iguaçu em 24 de janeiroQuina: confira resultado do concurso 6941, que pode pagar R$ 600 milNo. 16 MBB Visiting Yellow Jackets SaturdayConta de luz segue sem cobrança extra em fevereiroIsadora Cruz canta de verdade em ‘Coração Acelerado’? Atriz acaba com mistério de quem é a voz de Agrado na novela das sete da GloboFashion influencer Danielle Bernstein calls OFF her engagementSteelers hire Patrick Graham as Mike McCarthy’s D-coordinatorOperação do MPPR em Quatro Barras em conjunto com a Polícia Civil busca desarticular grupo criminoso armado especializado em roubo de cargasAmari Bailey, with 10 games in NBA, seeks college eligibilityMulher é resgatada após 2 meses em cárcere privado no ParanáMolly Ringwald: ‘ICE is brutalizing people’Vampirinhas à solta? Saiba se terá Lua Cheia no Carnaval 2026University of Maryland closes campus after heating system fails, againvilões da rede de esgotoLas Palmas de Gran Canaria pondrá en marcha un nuevo plan de inversiones para el ciclo integral del aguaChampions League playoffs: Real Madrid get Jose Mourinho’s Benfica again, PSG vs. MonacoMSU basketball vs. Michigan prediction, preview, TV info, betting lineBruno Mars se apresentará na cerimônia do Grammy 2026; Veja todos os artistas confirmadosBaralho cigano: vejas as previsões de fevereiro de 2026 para os 12 signosAthletics, Jacob Wilson Agree To ExtensionSources: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (knee) to return vs. ClippersMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will ‘never run for elected office again’Sales lessons from John Candy’s Del GriffithSee the 31st Annual Audie Award Finalists (Exclusive)como fica o tempo no Paraná em fevereiroCatherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone Star, Dead at 71Ana Paula Arósio, Thiago Lacerda e elenco se uniram nos bastidores para proteger atriz de substituição na GloboVikings might’ve just told fans what Harrison Smith won’t say himselfVerão Curitiba oferece atividades gratuitas em 7 pontos da cidade no domingoTim Cindric returns after Team Penske cheating scandal at Indy 500Campeão brasileiro é denunciado por escalação irregular e pode ser rebaixado no estadualGFN Thursday: GeForce NOW on LinuxJason Biggs Talks To Us About His Directorial Debut, Untitled Home Invasion Romance (Yes, That’s The Name)Almoço saudável: 5 receitas com grão-de-bico leves e nutritivasCorinthians na Supercopa Rei: força máxima contra o FlamengoTrump renews ridiculous offensive against Obama, calls for Democrat’s ‘arrest’Gasparilla invasion route shifted due to wind forecastPrefeitura de Maceió | IPTU 2026 com 20% de desconto vence nesta…Microsoft tumbled 10% in a day, flat premarket. Here’s whyFeiras livres e orgânicas acontecem em 18 pontos de Curitiba neste sábadoNo Kings trains thousands of people to observe immigration officialsAtacante Biel se despede do AtléticoJacob Elordi Surprised Margot Robbie with a Valentine’s Day Surprise While on SetTarot do dia: previsão para os 12 signos em 30/01/2026Kylie Kelce Shares How She Answers Her Older Kids’ Questions About Where Babies Come FromConfident Group Chairman CJ Roy found dead in his office, he was 57IGP-M sobe 0,41% em janeiro, informa FGV Ibre | BrasilMyrtle Beach area expecting 4-6 inches of snowObituário Curitiba! Lista da falecimentos desta sexta-feira (30/01)Mito do bitcoin como ‘ouro digital’ cai em meio à disparada dos metais | CriptomoedasAEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common StockLocal wholesalers overwhelmed with gold and silverSilver, gold sell off as precious metals markets nosediveParaná pretende convocar 5.690 novos agentes de segurança ao longo de 2026Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner: Australian Open 2026 semi-final – live | Australian Open 2026Central Ohio school closings for Jan. 30. See the listThe Android Advantage: How Google Pay Optimizes the Mobile Casino ExperienceGold Retreats as Reports on Trump’s Fed Nominee Boost Dollar