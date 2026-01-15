Live coverage is underway on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel as NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, are about an hour away from splashing down aboard their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
The deorbit burn is scheduled to begin at 2:51 a.m. EST. Splashdown remains on schedule for approximately 3:41 a.m. Weather conditions remain favorable and are “go” at the primary splashdown site off the coast of San Diego, California.
On Jan. 8, NASA decided to return Crew-11 earlier than originally planned as teams monitored a medical concern with a crew member currently living and working aboard the International Space Station. The crew member is stable.
Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.
Learn more about the mission by following the commercial crew blog, @NASASpaceOps and @space_station on X, as well as the International Space Station’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here.