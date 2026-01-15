In the quarterfinals at the Great Ocean Road Open on Thursday, Ugo Humbert (ranked No. 36) takes on Alexander Shevchenko (No. 104).
Humbert is the favorite (-426) against Shevchenko (+290) in this Quarterfinal match.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Wednesday at 10:36 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Ugo Humbert vs. Alexander Shevchenko matchup info
- Tournament: Great Ocean Road Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, January 15
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the Tennis Channel and more sports on Fubo!
Humbert vs. Shevchenko Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Humbert has an 81.0% to win.
Humbert vs. Shevchenko Betting Odds
- Humbert’s odds to win match: -426
- Shevchenko’s odds to win match: +290
- Humbert’s odds to win tournament: +300
- Shevchenko’s odds to win tournament: +1800
Humbert vs. Shevchenko matchup performance & stats
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Humbert has gone 16-11 and has won one title.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Humbert has won 81.4% of his games on serve and 21.8% on return.
- Humbert has converted 40.0% of his break-point opportunities on hard courts (58 of 145) over the past year.
- In the the Brisbane International Presented by Evie, Humbert’s last tournament, he was beaten 6-1, 6-7, 5-7 by No. 28-ranked Cameron Norrie on January 6 in the Round of 32.
- Shevchenko has gone 10-12 in 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
- On hard courts, Shevchenko has a 70.9% winning percentage in service games and a 21.4% winning percentage in return games.
- Shevchenko’s 37 break points won on 113 total break points on hard courts (32.7% win percentage) ranks 106th.
- On January 2, Shevchenko lost to No. 85-ranked Raphael Collignon, 5-7, 4-6, in the Qualification Round 1 of his last tournament, the Brisbane International Presented by Evie.