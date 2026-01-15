In the quarterfinals at the Great Ocean Road Open on Thursday, Ugo Humbert (ranked No. 36) takes on Alexander Shevchenko (No. 104).

Humbert is the favorite (-426) against Shevchenko (+290) in this Quarterfinal match.

Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Wednesday at 10:36 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

Ugo Humbert vs. Alexander Shevchenko matchup info

  • Tournament: Great Ocean Road Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Thursday, January 15
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch the Tennis Channel and more sports on Fubo!

Humbert vs. Shevchenko Prediction

Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Humbert has an 81.0% to win.

Humbert vs. Shevchenko Betting Odds

  • Humbert’s odds to win match: -426
  • Shevchenko’s odds to win match: +290
  • Humbert’s odds to win tournament: +300
  • Shevchenko’s odds to win tournament: +1800

Humbert vs. Shevchenko matchup performance & stats

  • On hard courts over the past 12 months, Humbert has gone 16-11 and has won one title.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Humbert has won 81.4% of his games on serve and 21.8% on return.
  • Humbert has converted 40.0% of his break-point opportunities on hard courts (58 of 145) over the past year.
  • In the the Brisbane International Presented by Evie, Humbert’s last tournament, he was beaten 6-1, 6-7, 5-7 by No. 28-ranked Cameron Norrie on January 6 in the Round of 32.
  • Shevchenko has gone 10-12 in 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
  • On hard courts, Shevchenko has a 70.9% winning percentage in service games and a 21.4% winning percentage in return games.
  • Shevchenko’s 37 break points won on 113 total break points on hard courts (32.7% win percentage) ranks 106th.
  • On January 2, Shevchenko lost to No. 85-ranked Raphael Collignon, 5-7, 4-6, in the Qualification Round 1 of his last tournament, the Brisbane International Presented by Evie.



Source link