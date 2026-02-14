Neftchi made a decision worthy of the flagship of Azerbaijani football

Vagif Sadygov, Chairman of the AFFA Coaches Committee and veteran footballer, made this statement in his remarks to Offsideplus.az.
The expert commented on the postponement of the Neftchi vs Qarabag match, which was originally scheduled for February 21 as part of Round 21 of the Misli Premier League:
“With this step, Neftchi showed that it supports the success of Azerbaijani football on the European stage. In my opinion, this is a completely correct move. Today, Qarabag is our only team representing Azerbaijani football in the UEFA Champions League, Europes prestigious club tournament.
We all want the team to perform successfully. Although there is an eternal rivalry between Neftchi and Qarabag in our domestic championship, when it comes to European competitions, we all unite around Qarabag, regardless of which club we support. Neftchi has once again demonstrated that it is a great club with this decision.”
It should be noted that the Agdam representative submitted a request to prepare for the upcoming UEFA Champions League playoff match against Newcastle (England). The match was postponed based on Neftchi’s official response granting consent.