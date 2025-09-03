Spoilers follow for Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. Also, Season 2, Part 1. And Season 1.

It’s hard to pin the success of Netflix’s Wednesday on any particular element. Is it Jenna Ortega’s pitch-perfect central performance as Wednesday Addams? Nostalgia for the characters created by Charles Addams , the movies, or the TV show? It certainly could be the odd-couple pairing of Ortega’s dour Wednesday and her roommate at Nevermore Academy, the chipper Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

….Or maybe it’s that dance craze on TikTok, which repurposed a scene featuring Ortega’s COVID-fueled moves with audio of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” and helped the show explode into one of the most-watched Netflix series ever.

Jenna Ortega

It’s that last bit, the viral spark of simple-to-do dance moves and easy-to-repurpose audio that Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 tries to recreate, thanks to a brand new song from Lady Gaga herself (who also briefly guest stars in the new episodes), as well as a (hopefully non-COVID-related) choreographed dance from Myers. And it also points to the essential fault in the series: Wednesday seems to be constantly grasping for something slightly beyond itself, whether that’s an unreproducible organic success, the trappings of a supernatural school mystery series, or the dark humor of the Addams Family itself.

In the second part, the series created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar picks up – and quickly disposes of – the cliffhanger from Part 1 that Wednesday has seemingly died. She’s not dead, of course; it would be hard to continue the show without the main character. But it’s still part of the overpacked nature of the series that Wednesday heads to the afterlife, meets the ghost of her former headmaster, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), and is back alive all by the end of the opening credits of the first episode. The rest of the season attempts to balance the ongoing counsel of Ghost Weems, plenty of Addams family drama, mysteries in the school involving werewolves, a siren cult, a duplicitous new headmaster, ghosts, curses, and even a love triangle that turns into a love rhombus around Enid.

Wednesday is busy, and you can often feel the flop sweat of ideas hiding paper-thin messages about family that only sort of connect with the characters.

It’s too much for Wednesday – the show, not the character – to handle, as the series zips around the halls of Nevermore, out to the Addams house, and even briefly to a Day of the Dead themed reskinning of the local Pilgrim World theme park. Wednesday is busy, and you can often feel the flop sweat of ideas hiding paper-thin messages about family that only sort of connect with the characters.

Wednesday’s sometimes romantic interest, Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), continues to draw an inordinate amount of focus in the show. Not only does he have an extended family, which is nowhere near as interesting as the Addams’s, but the show also leans into the series’ over-reliance on CGI monster fights. Wednesday’s best special effect, hands down, is Ortega’s performance… To spend so much time swooping past monsters that look like they’re trying to ape the kitsch of Tim Burton’s clay-animated creations from movies like Beetlejuice and otherwise, but with the slick sheen of computer animation, is a crime. Like the attempt to re-viralize the show with Enid’s new Gaga dance, it’s an echo of what could be, a corporatized version of a homemade sensation.

By contrast, though, when the show focuses on the characters over plot, plot, plot… it works. And that’s on display in not just the best episode of Season 2, Part 2, but the best episode of the series, period, which finds Wednesday and Enid switching bodies. While there’s still a lot more going on in that particular hour-plus episode, it’s arguably the only one of the 16 episodes produced so far that manages to properly balance supernatural shenanigans and the overall plot while elevating the central relationship of the show to the forefront and actually giving Wednesday and Enid clear arcs where they learn things about themselves and each other. You know: a properly structured episode of television.

Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood.

It’s also an absolute blast to watch, as Ortega dances to Blackpink and apes Myers’ effusive performance, while Myers clamps down her emotions to a simmering fury, plays the cello, and gets to sarcastically dismiss everyone else in the cast. When the show pairs these two characters with and against each other, Wednesday works – which is why it’s unfortunate that it continues to separate them so frequently. There’s certainly an attempt to recenter the show on Wednesday and Enid in Part 2, but the series keeps getting distracted with other plot beats or forcibly sending the two actresses in physically opposite directions, to its detriment.

There are other parts of the show that work, to be fair. Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille, who can turn invisible and is obsessed with Wednesday to the level of stalking, is an absolute unhinged delight, and goes from a one-note joke in the first part to a more nuanced character in the second part. Steve Buscemi continues to bring the right amount of quirky energy to his role as the mysterious new Dean of Nevermore… His delivery finds him one step removed from the material, commenting on its ridiculousness while relishing living in it. It’s basically “How do you do, fellow kids?” but make it supernatural. Christie is also a welcome return presence, managing to bring arch humor to her scenes and a fair amount of wistful pathos, as well. And Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump eats up every scene she’s in as both confidant to Wednesday and withering dismisser of her daughter, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

The issue is that Wednesday has more characters than it knows what to do with, and those mentioned above who are allowed to relish the material stand in direct contrast to the more grounded members of the cast. An ongoing plot about a siren cult focusing on Nevermore student Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday) is so to the side of the action that when it comes to the forefront, one of the characters expresses surprise that a whole other thing was going on – and it’s quickly wrapped up. Enid’s relationship drama is mostly a non-factor, which is fine given the lack of sparks Myers has with anyone other than Ortega, but spending any time on this love rhombus romance seems a nod to the school setting without ever fully embracing the joys of the genre. Similarly, Tyler’s family drama takes up too much real estate and is far too grounded to not leave the viewer wanting to see the more fun elements of the show, like the mostly off-screen Fester Addams (Fred Armisen), who is reportedly getting his own spinoff . In fact, there are so many characters being juggled that some of them barely get a scene or two, and several have their plotlines shoved off for the already greenlit third season of the series.

What’s more frustrating about this is that unfleshed-out characters get to stick around long-term, while the show kills off guest stars with regularity. Perhaps this is down to contracts, and given Christie returned as a ghost, there’s always room for more. But the issue here is that Wednesday doesn’t seem to have a clear idea of what’s working and what’s not (see the frequent separation of Enid and Wednesday, as mentioned). Killing characters who are fun to watch is taking chances so that nobody feels safe, for sure. Other than Wednesday (and likely Enid), there’s no plot armor on this show. But it’s also a bummer because the eliminated characters were – get this — fun to watch.

This lack of focus also applies to the general premise of the show, which seems singularly uninterested in the Nevermore Academy setting. There’s not a single scene in Season 2, Part 2 where the characters attend a class of any kind, so when the school year ends, it’s jarring: How much time did this season take place over, because it felt like maybe a week. Instead, there are off-site trips, galas, jaunts to the Haunted Hacienda in Pilgrim World, and plenty of time spent underground (literally) with Tyler. You’ve got an entire school filled with supernatural characters with powers; why not utilize that?

(L to R) Noah B. Taylor as Bruno, Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Oliver Watson as Kent, Georgie Farmer as Ajax.

It’s surprising that Wednesday is as unfocused as it is, given that Gough and Millar helped popularize the “freak of the week” format on their breakout show, Smallville. That sort of mix of supernatural problems reflecting the emotional journey of the character on an episodic basis should be the bread and butter of the series, as seen in the body swap episode. And given there’s likely to be a long gap between Seasons 2 and 3, there’s plenty of time to take a look at what worked in Season 2 and what didn’t: Focus on the characters, keep exploring the central relationship of Wednesday and Enid, and jettison the detritus.

But more likely, Wednesday will keep dance, dance, dancing, with its hands, hands, hands, above its head, head, head, trying to recapture the unrepeatable success of Season 1’s TikTok craze. Woe is them.