Deadline released the first still from Only What We Carry as the film readies Berlin world sales, marking Quentin Tarantino’s first major on-screen role since 1996. The upcoming drama, written and directed by Jamie Adams, features Quentin Tarantino acting alongside Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella, Liam Hellmann, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and singer Lizzy McAlpine. In the film, Tarantino portrays Julian’s publisher at a chateau, while Gainsbourg plays Charlotte’s protective sister. Production has wrapped. The narrative addresses unresolved grief and buried truths. Tarantino has not starred outside his films since From Dusk Till Dawn and is reportedly re-evaluating plans for a tenth feature.