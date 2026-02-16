Q&A with Shaunacy Burne, Corporate Donations Manager,  Salvation Army Trading Company

RETAIL SOLUTIONS UK NEWS

Can you tell us a bit about your background?

As Corporate Donations Manager for SATCoL, the trading arm of The Salvation Army, I focus on creating sustainable solutions for brands and retailers. My background spans corporate engagement, operational support, and developing donation programmes that help organisations reduce waste, support circularity, and deliver social impact.

What does your company do? / What is your USP?

Salvation Army Trading Company is the trading arm of The Salvation Army, raising money for charity through nationwide reuse and repurposing schemes. Working together with our partners and through our various reuse and recycling schemes, we lessen the impact on overflowing landfill sites by extending the useful life of products and recycling the items not suitable for resale. We help retailers to responsibly manage surplus stock, customer returns, and unwanted textiles. What’s more, the profit that SATCoL receives from items donated to us is given to The Salvation Army to continue to support the great work they do for the most vulnerable across the country. Partnering with SATCoL creates an opportunity for retailers to help reduce waste, increase sustainability, and generate measurable social impact, all through a trusted national charity partnership.

What’s special about your approach?

Rather than offering a one‑size‑fits‑all model, we work closely with retailers to build an approach that fits seamlessly into their operations. This includes providing national logistics, data reporting and bespoke take‑back schemes.

What advantage does it add?

Retailers gain a reliable, transparent, and socially responsible route for handling surplus stock and returns, helping them reduce waste, cut costs, improve ESG performance, and demonstrate tangible community impact. At the same time, we help them extend the life of products through reuse and recycling, supporting their sustainability goals and aspirations.

What does service implementation look like and how do you measure success?

Implementation is straightforward and fully supported by our team. We set up processes for stock collection, provide the necessary materials and documentation, and train staff where required. Success is measured through data‑driven reporting, total pallets received, number of items sold in our charity stores and reuse and recycling rates.

How are retailers using your systems to gain competitive advantage and what does best practice look like? Can you share a case study?

Retailers use our systems to strengthen their sustainability credentials, reduce waste‑management costs, and meet ESG commitments. Best practice typically includes internal engagement with store and warehouse teams, consistent donation procedures, clear communication across the organisation, and utilising our reporting to shape sustainability strategy.

Case study example:

One of the major retailers has partnered with SATCoL and have passed on some of their surplus stock to The Salvation Army. We coordinate all logistics and process the inventory at our East Midlands warehouse, preparing it for distribution to help those who need it most.

Are there other companies you partner with?

Yes, we partner with a wide range of retailers, brands, logistical providers, and recycling partners across the UK. These collaborations allow us to offer scalable donation programmes and ensure that every item is given an opportunity for a second lease of life.

What challenges and opportunities do you see in UK retail for 2026?

Retailers continue to face pressure around sustainability reporting, responsible waste management, supply‑chain transparency, and cost control. At the same time, consumers are increasingly conscious of environmental impact and expect brands to act responsibly. This creates a major opportunity for organisations that embrace circularity and reuse, by partnering with SATCoL they can strengthen customer trust, reduce waste, and improve CSR and ESG performance.

How will you address these challenges and turn them into successes?

Our role is to make sustainable stock management simple, reliable, and help raise vital funds for The Salvation Army. By offering tailored reuse and recycling routes, transparent data reporting, and long‑term partnerships, we help retailers move from reactive waste management to proactive sustainable strategies. We support them through every stage, from implementation to ongoing optimisation.

What is on the horizon for you as a company?

SATCoL has invested heavily in innovations including FibersortTM, the UK’s only automated sorting process that accurately identifies and sorts second-hand items by fibre type, and Project Re:claimTM, the first commercial-scale polyester recycling plant designed to recycle end-of-life textiles. Project Re:claim is a joint venture with Project Plan B, and our technology partner PureLoop (part of Erema

Group). Both Fibersort and Project Re:claim are based in The Salvation Army’s Processing Centres in Kettering, Northamptonshire, UK, and are operated by SATCoL. We’re also developing even more ways for retailers to donate surplus textiles, goods, and returns, helping the sector reduce waste while growing the social impact delivered through The Salvation Army.

Any final thoughts?

We offer a ready-made market for corporate partners who want to repurpose items responsibly. Retailers today have an opportunity to turn sustainability challenges into positive environmental and social impact. Working with SATCoL means you can be part of a movement helping to drive lasting change.

To find out how SATCoL can help your retail operation, visit us online at www.satcol.org or contact Shaunacy Burne E: [email protected] Corporate Donations Manager