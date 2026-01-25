New Screen, Updated Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy s26 is set to land in late February and hit shelves on March 11th, potentially with a new price tag in tow. New information from two fresh leaks sheds light on Samsung’s exact launch schedule and reveals when shoppers can pre-order the Galaxy S26.

Samsung’s Exact Galaxy S26 Launch Schedule Leaks

The Galaxy s26 series will be available for pre-order between February 26th and March 4th (a 7-day window), according to reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe. This will be followed by a “pre-sale” period between March 5th and March 10th, with the phones going on general sale on March 11th—a date that has now been corroborated by multiple sources.

It is not entirely clear how the pre-order and pre-sale periods differ, but Ice Universe noted that this timeline is specifically for South Korea. This could be a regional marketing quirk, perhaps offering different pre-order benefits between those specific dates.

Samsung often offers customers the opportunity to reserve a spot in the pre-order queue, which typically includes a $50 store credit for accessories. The pre-sale period in Korea might be tied to those early reservations.

This timeline tallies with a report from News1 Korea (via SamMobile). Samsung reportedly wants to avoid releasing the phones on Friday March 13th (opting for a rare Wednesday release) because it’s considered unlucky in the west, according to News1 Korea.

Update January 23rd: Galaxy S26 Ultra May Not Need a Screen Protector

Update January 23rd: Samsung is also planning to launch a new “ultra-high strength” display that eliminates the need for a screen protector, according to a new leak. The information again comes from reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe, who posted on X that the Galaxy S26 will feature a new generation of Gorilla Glass that “eliminates tempered glass protectors.”

The current generation of Galaxy display, called “Gorilla Armor,” was launched with the Galaxy S24, with Armor 2 being used on the Galaxy S25. Gorilla Armor dampened reflections by 75% according to Samsung and featured improved scratch resistance.

In testing, YouTuber JerryRigEverything found that while the Galaxy S23 scratched at a level 6, the S24 and S25 models held out until a level 7. We’ll have to see if the new glass for the galaxy s26 can finally withstand a level 8 or 9 scratch tool to truly beat its predecessors.

Elsewhere, Ice Universe pointed out the new display will also replace the need for anti-reflective films that users sometimes add to their displays. A privacy screen will also be built into the hardware and software so the screen can’t be seen from wide angles. Alongside that, the Galaxy S26 will feature a brighter, slimmer and more power-efficient display thanks to Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) tech that the company is using on a Galaxy S phone for the first time.

In short, CoE technology removes the plastic polarizer sheet that typically sits between the cover glass and the OLED panel. A polarizer’s purpose is to dampen reflections and improve contrast. The problem is that a polarizer sheet blocks about 50% of the light emitted by the OLED panel, so it uses more battery power to make up for that. Apple’s iPhone Fold will feature this CoE panel, and now Ice Universe confirms the Galaxy S26 will too.

Samsung Finally Joins The MagSafe Gang With New Galaxy S26 External Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra release date is drawing closer. Photographer: Yuki Iawmura/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP

Elsewhere, in another leak, Samsung is planning to release a wireless charging powerbank that attaches to the Galaxy s26 series magnetically and powers them up over the Qi2 standard, WinFuture reports. The Samsung Magnetic Wireless Powerbank has the model number EB-U2500, sports a 5000mAh capacity and has a 15W wireless charging speed. That is boosted to 20W when connected via the USB-C port. The powerbank itself charges at up to 25W.

It also sports a kickstand to prop the Galaxy s26 up when connected, five LED lights that presumably show the charge level and a large white circle on the back to show where the charging coil is.

WinFuture writes that the Galaxy S26 powerbank is priced at €59.90 in Europe, which is just north of $70 in the U.S.. But that’s not necessarily how much the device will cost in the States because geography and competition also play a role in pricing. With that said, a figure close to $70 would undercut Apple’s iPhone Air MagSafe portable battery, which launched at $99 after the phone’s release in September 2025.