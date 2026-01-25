Will there be a lot of snow in Dallas this weekend? Wanna bet?

Kalshi is now accepting bets for how many inches of snow will fall across Dallas this month.
DALLAS — The continual gamification of any and everything is as impending as the winter weather this weekend. And that includes wagering of the weather itself.
Kalshi, the sports betting company, is now accepting bets on just how many inches of snow will fall in Dallas this month.
Measuring by inches, bets are being taken at marks ranging from 0.1 inches to more than 10 inches, with chances decreasing with every increase in inches. You can bet whether there will be or won’t be more than the amount selected.
So far, people have placed more than $210,000 on the Dallas snow bet.
According to Kalshi, the specific snowfall amount used to determine the official outcome at the end of the month will be verified from the National Weather Service.
The market for the bet should close once it starts snowing. Otherwise, it will close by Feb. 1.
Wintry precipitation is expected to continue through Saturday, Saturday night, and into early Sunday. Sleet mixed in with freezing rain is expected to be the most common precipitation type for much of North Texas, though some areas may see snow, particularly farther north toward the Red River.
Currently, WFAA meteorologists are expecting between 1 and 3 inches of snow and/or sleet through Sunday morning.
