Who Is Paddy Pimblett’s Wife? All About Laura Pimblett

NEED TO KNOW UFC star Paddy Pimblett has known his wife, Laura Pimblett, since childhood

They started dating as teenagers and married in May 2023

Paddy and Laura welcomed twin girls in April 2024

Paddy Pimblett might be known as “The Baddy,” but his wife, Laura Pimblett (née Gregory), brings out his good side.

Liverpool’s lightweight UFC fighter is starting 2026 by stepping into the cage. On Jan. 24, he is set to go up against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in Las Vegas for the first UFC event on Paramount+.

The matchup is sure to draw a large audience in person and on streaming, including his longtime supporter Laura, whom the athlete has known for decades.

After growing up down the street from each other, they began dating in 2011 and eventually married in 2023. The following year, the longtime couple welcomed twin daughters. Now, the family travels together to different events.

So, who is Paddy Pimblett’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Laura Pimblett.

She and Paddy grew up together

Paddy Pimblett and Laura Gregory.

Paddy Pimblett/Instagram



Paddy and Laura go back to their childhoods.

“I’ve known Paddy my whole life. We lived four or five doors down from each other. I’ve grown up with him,” she said on a September 2025 episode of the Tea Time with Livvy podcast.

While they were familiar with each other, it didn’t mean that it was love at first sight.

“I never liked him as a child. He was a horrid child. I’m not joking,” Laura recalled on the audio show. “You’d walk past him on the street, and you’d run past him like, ‘Bye!’ ”

They started dating as teenagers

Laura Pimblett and Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett/Instagram



It wasn’t until Paddy and Laura were teenagers that their relationship turned romantic.

“I ended up speaking on Facebook, and it just went from there, really,” Laura said on Tea Time with Livvy when discussing the start of her relationship.

“We were 15. So we’ve been together for 14 years in September,” she added, referencing sometime in September 2011.

She and Paddy married in May 2023

Paddy Pimblett and Laura Gregory in December 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage



Paddy proposed to Laura in February 2020 during a trip to Thailand.

They wed on May 28, 2023, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, according to TMZ.

“What a day from start to finish we couldn’t of asked for better weather, atmosphere or people we had around us!” Paddy wrote on Instagram. “Would like to thank everyone who came Laura is finally Mrs. Pimblett now even tho we’ve been a married couple for years.”

Their wedding was also attended by friend and fellow UFC fighter, Molly McCann-Pearson, who posted videos and photos on Instagram from the celebration.

They welcomed twin daughters in April 2024

Paddy Pimblett his wife Laura Pimblett and their kids.

Paddy Pimblett/Instagram



Paddy and Laura started their family with the birth of their twin daughters, Betsy and Margot, on April 17, 2024.

“Never felt a love like this, my forever best friends,” Laura wrote on Instagram announcing the arrival of her children.

In a May 2024 vlog titled, “Introducing Our New Twins,” Paddy and Laura got candid about being new parents, revealing Betsy was named after Laura’s Aunt Betty and Margot after Paddy’s grandmother.

“You still got two for the price of one with the pregnancy, didn’t you?” Paddy asked Laura in the video, who responded, “The pregnancy wasn’t that hard, to be fair.”

In the video, Paddy spoke about wanting to have “at least three, maybe four kids.”

“You never know if we have two sets of twins, we might end up having five,” he continued, as Laura jokingly told him, “Not with me, you won’t.”

The proud parents have since shared pictures of their kids on social media, posting about family outings and holidays.

“Over and out 2025 👋🏻 I have loved watching my girls grow and seeing the world but this year has certainly tested me so am glad to see the back of it 👋🏻😂,” she captioned an Instagram post in December 2025. “Ready to start 2026 with a win 🏆❤️.”

She and Paddy like to travel

Laura Gregory and Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett/Instagram



Paddy and Laura enjoy traveling, adventuring to Spain, Dubai and Thailand, among other destinations.

In summer 2025, Paddy embarked on a U.S. tour and he took his family with him. Paddy and Laura posted pics of their daughters enjoying time in California, which included the girls’ first baseball game.

“Next stop home babies 🥰✈️ So proud of myself the last 6 weeks 🙌🏻 One thing am not proud of is the 2 stone I’ve gained 😂 until next time San Diego ❤️,” Laura posted on Instagram in July 2025, captioning a series of photos from their memorable trip.