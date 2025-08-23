Nicole Scherzinger has teased at a Pussycat Dolls reunion as she sported some very eye-catching jewellery.

The US singer, 47, wore a huge gold chain which had the girl group’s name around her neck for a new photoshoot.

She paired her statement piece with a racy black and white corset top which she layered under a cropped black zipped jacket.

Nicole paired her busty garment with some figure-hugging black, latex trousers which she tucked into a pair of matching thigh-high leather boots.

The ensemble harked back to her raunchy days with the girl group, who revelled in their neo-burlesque style.

The iconic girl group – originally made up of Nicole, Melody Thornton, Kaya Jones, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt – officially disbanded in 2010, and plans for a reunion tour in 2020 were ruined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robin Antin, who’s best known as a choreographer, founded The Pussycat Dolls in 1995 as a burlesque troupe.

Following a suggestion from legendary record executive Jimmy Iovine, Antin took the group mainstream, installing Scherzinger as its lead singer in 2003.

The group released two albums, 2005’s PCD, which reached the top five on the Billboard 200 album charts, and 2008’s Doll Domination, which topped out at number four.

The group’s final original tour was in 2009, and it disbanded the following year, only reuniting in 2019 when the reunion tour and a potential third album were announced.

In 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Robin filed a lawsuit against Nicole over claims she was threatening to derail the Pussycat Dolls tour.

He claimed Nicole was refusing to join the reunion unless she was given a majority stake in the affair, despite previously agreeing to a smaller share.

Nicole rejected the claims she was trying to re-negotiate a 2019 agreement about their venture, Pussycat Dolls Worldwide, and their planned reunion tour.

The singer released her first solo album in 2011, and has now revealed she is working on new music.

The group released two albums, 2005’s PCD, which reached the top five on the Billboard 200 album charts, and 2008’s Doll Domination, which topped out at number four (pictured in 2005)

She told Daily Mail: ‘I’m always working on music, so I can’t wait to be able to share some of the new musical projects that I’m working on in the future. But that time will come. One thing at a time everything in its own time.’

Since her time in the group, Nicole has expanded into acting with roles in Moana and Men In Black 3, among other films.

Earlier this year, the Hawaii born pop princess bagged herself the Olivier Actress for Best Actress for Sunset Boulevard – where she played faded Hollywood starlet Norma Desmond who refuses to accept her star has waned.

Nicole has now taken to Broadway, which she says ‘is a dream come true’.

She explained: ‘It’s crazy, I’ve done the West End twice and I’ve never gone to Broadway. This is my very first time, I’m making my debut as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, the beautiful Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with my brilliant director Jamie Lloyd.

In 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Robin filed a lawsuit against Nicole (pictured on Friday) over claims she was threatening to derail the Pussycat Dolls tour

He claimed Nicole was refusing to join the reunion unless she was given a majority stake in the affair, despite previously agreeing to a smaller share

Nicole is now headed for Broadway, which she says ‘is a dream come true’

‘I’m so excited. It’s going to be a dream come true for me. I’ve always dreamed as a little girl of going to the theatre and now I’m doing it as Norma and all the stars have aligned. I couldn’t have imagined a better time and a better role and a better everything. So, I’m feeling really blessed and excited.

‘We had such success here [London] and I was honoured to be able to win the Olivier Award, so now we get to go and share all of our hard work, and our love for this truly unique production with everyone and on Broadway.’

Speaking on the role, Nicole added: ‘It’s an extremely demanding role. Anyone who knows Sunset Boulevard knows the role of Norma.

‘I lay it out there, all on the line and I leave it all out there every single performance, but it’s a blessing because it’s what I love. For me, I always say you have to do everything a hundred and ten percent. Every time you have to make it count. Otherwise, what are you doing?’