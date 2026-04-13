CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson is entering the NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 forward announced Monday. The decision comes as little surprise as Wilson is widely projected as a top-five pick following a dominant freshman campaign in which he averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game — both team highs.

“This past year has been the most fun year of my life, although it has been filled with a lot of growth and adversity,” Wilson said in his announcement. “I will always cherish this university and the people that make this place what it is.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to represent North Carolina, wear number eight. Running out of that historic tournament every day for practicing games, and I’m happy to say every day I gave it my all.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my family, coaches, fans and support systems, especially my head coach, the godfather of Chapel Hill (Eric) Hoots and my academic advisors who always checked on me during my toughest times. With that being said, I will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Go Heels.”

Wilson’s lone season in Chapel Hill was cut short after he suffered a fracture to his non-shooting hand in UNC’s loss at Miami on Feb. 10. Initially not considered season-ending, Wilson was nearing a return for North Carolina’s regular-season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, just two days before UNC’s 76–61 loss in Durham, Wilson suffered a fractured right thumb while dunking during practice, ultimately ending his season.

Earlier this month, Wilson earned Second-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press, meeting the criteria for North Carolina to honor his No. 8 jersey in the Smith Center rafters. He was also named First-Team All-ACC and earned a spot on the conference’s All-Rookie Team.

“I’m really grateful for everything I’ve had to go through because I feel like it’s all going to make me better, the ups and the downs,” Wilson said following UNC’s season-ending loss to VCU. “Although I wasn’t able to play towards the end of the year, I still got to be an All-American and play in big games and kind of show people who I am, and I’ll just continue doing that as I go on.”

Wilson set several UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career, with 17 20-point games. Prior to his injuries, the Atlanta native ranked among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11) and led the nation with 66 dunks.

Added Hubert Davis in February: “He’s someone that, thus far, has had an incredible year, and he’s an incredible talent. But from the start, he has had both feet in. He’s unpacked his bags, he is so invested into his teammates, this team, this program and this university.”

Wilson announced his arrival on the national stage in UNC’s win over Kansas in the second game of the season, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 9-of-11 from the field.

In North Carolina’s win over Duke on Feb. 7 — his lone career matchup with the Blue Devils — Wilson delivered 23 points, including 17 of the Tar Heels’ 29 in the first half, while logging a season-high 39 minutes.