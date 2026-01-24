OKC Thunder ticket prices dropping amid severe weather threat

A rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals is scheduled to take place tonight in Oklahoma City, but a winter storm crossing the state could affect the game.

This would mark the second time the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers played each other since the Thunder won the championship in June. The first time, in late October, OKC took a 141-135 overtime win.

The Pacers (10-35) aren’t having a strong season without Tyrese Haliburton, but a rematch between the two teams is still expected to be a big, heated game. One thing not in Oklahoma City this weekend, though, is heat.

A major snowstorm is set to hit the city starting Friday, Jan. 23, when the two teams should tip off against each other. Schools are closed. People are advised to stay home and avoid driving. What does that mean for the matchup?

Is OKC Thunder game canceled?

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the game is still on. The Thunder (37-8) is still scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., just an hour before the first snowflakes are expected to fall. It’s up to the NBA Commissioner’s office whether or not the game will be played. For right now, fans willing to take the risk in potentially icy streets could enjoy the game at much lower prices.

Saturday should be the worst day when it comes to the snowstorm, but with even lower temperatures on Sunday and snowfall in the morning, it’s safe to say roads will be as dangerous as the day before.

The NBA Commissioner’s office avoids making changes to the schedule, so it could be possible that both games stand, regardless of weather conditions. This wouldn’t be the first cancellation this year, though, as a Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game was postponed on Jan. 8 due to condensation on the court.

OKC Thunder ticket prices dropping

StubHub shows that the cheapest tickets for the Thunder-Pacers game start at $15. For the Thunder-Raptors game, scheduled for Sunday, the lowest prices are $9.

The NBA generally provides refunds for officially cancelled games, but postponements are much more likely than cancellations, and tickets should be honored for the rescheduled date.