Oklahoma expected to hire college, NFL veteran as new running backs coach

Oklahoma is expected to hire Deland McCullough as its new running backs coach, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
McCullough replaces DeMarco Murray, who left last week after six seasons to take the running backs job with the Kansas City Chiefs.
McCullough spent the 2025 season under Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was not retained by new head coach Klint Kubiak. Prior to that, McCullough coached one of the best running back rooms in college football at Notre Dame from 2022-24. Audric Estime rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Irish in 2023, and Jeremiyah Love rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on Notre Dame’s run to the CFP title game in 2024. McCullough has also coached running backs for Indiana, USC, and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season.
An Oklahoma running back has not hit the 800-yard mark or rushed for 10 touchdowns since 2022. True freshman Tory Blaylock led the Sooners with 480 yards (4.0 per carry) while totaling four rushing touchdowns last season.
McCullough’s son Dasan played linebacker for Brent Venables and the Sooners from 2023-24.
A source told FootballScoop that Oklahoma was close to hiring a sitting SEC running backs coach but was not willing to pay his buyout, which was north of half a million dollars.
