Vermont brewery cheers on Paula Moltzan with special event, beer





A Vermont brewery is hosting a community event this weekend to celebrate an athlete who calls the Mad River Valley home. Alpine ski racer Paula Moltzan is currently competing in the Winter Olympics.”We love to celebrate her wins,” Kelly Putnam of Lawson’s Finest Liquids said of Moltzan. “We love to have a party and there’s been a lot to celebrate lately.”Moltzan already secured bronze at the Winter Olympics, as half of the alpine team combined event with partner Jackie Wiles. Moltzan’s fans in the Mad River Valley will gather early Sunday at the Lawson’s taproom to watch her race again in the giant slalom.Last year, Lawson’s produced a limited-edition IPA called Paula’s World to celebrate Moltzan. The brewery is bringing the special label back ahead of the Feb. 15 event called Paula Moltzan Winter Games Pancake Breakfast, which will see local fire departments serving up pancakes as a fundraiser.NBC5 News spoke with Moltzan in Nov. 2025 at the Lawson’s Finest Liquids taproom before she left for Europe for World Cup races.”The whole community here that works at Lawson’s is super supportive of me,” Moltzan said last year. “When the idea came together to create Paula’s World last season, I was like, ‘Wait, this is actually happening? Like, they actually like me as an athlete?'”In the interview conducted last fall, the University of Vermont graduate went on to say she was grateful for all the support from Vermonters throughout her offseason and World Cup season ahead of the Olympics. Doors will open for the Paula Moltzan Winter Games Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. on Feb. 15 ahead of Moltzan’s 7:30 race. It is legal for Lawson’s to start selling beer at 8 a.m., which is when the business will release the very small batch of Paula’s World IPA in cans and on draft.”That would be pretty cool to be drinking a Paula’s World while I’m screaming down the hill,” Moltzan said in November, referring to her fans she expected would be watching her compete at the Olympics. “It might be a bit early for a beer because of the six-hour time change to Europe, but I’ll respect it if someone’s drinking one of those while I’m racing.”Paula’s World will also be on draft this President’s Day weekend at all three bars at Burke Mountain Resort, including the View Pub inside the Burke Mountain Hotel. There, like at Lawson’s, the limited-edition beer is expected to sell out quickly.After Moltzan competes in the giant slalom, the next event on her Olympic schedule is the slalom. Those races are scheduled for Feb. 18, according to the women’s alpine skiing schedule posted on the Olympics website.

