Olandria Carthen attended a YSL Beauty event in a cutout-heavy little black dress


Taking home the unofficial trophy for Best Paris Haute Couture Week Guest was just the start for Olandria Carthen. The Love Island alum is coming for New York Fashion Week, too.

Fashion Month eve brought one-half of NicolandriaSeason 7‘s ultimate power couple—to an invite-only YSL Beauty event in Manhattan. Carthen started her second NYFW run on the strongest of notes: dressed in a familiar little black dress from Saint Laurent’s archives. Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman tracked down a four-year-old shift. It debuted as a long-sleeve mini dress in the original Resort 2022 look book, but the hem of Carthen’s sleeveless version grazed the ruby red carpet.

Even so, the skintight style’s main event—a perforated empire-length bust—still appeared front and center. Scalloped trim bordered the halter straps and straight-across neckline, before strategically-placed slashes added some edge. A quartet of small under-bust cutouts continued the scallop motif. To finish, Carthen accessorized with two-tone, geometric earrings, also from Saint Laurent’s shelves.

Where have we seen Olandria Carthen’s cutout-heavy Saint Laurent dress before?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feeling déjà vu? That’s because creative director Anthony Vaccarello initially crafted the cutout-heavy LBD for Zoë Kravitz. Four years ago, the Saint Laurent ambassador arrived at the London premiere of The Batman in the same halter number, down to the negative-space neckline.

Contrary to Carthen’s pointy black pumps, Kravitz slipped on patent leather mules, also from the French luxury house. Her jewelry, on the other hand, was all on loan from Jessica McCormack. The British creative behind Zendaya’s engagement ring frosted Kravitz in her signature button-back styles. The actor’s most expensive pick? An emerald, east-west ring listed at $52,000.

Zo&euml; Kravitz wore the same cutout-heavy LBD at The Batman premiere in 2022

See Zoë Kravitz in the same Saint Laurent select, except on a 2022 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)



Source link