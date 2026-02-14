Nina Dobrev has fans doing a double-take with her latest style statement. The Vampire Diaries star stepped out in a stunning mini dress and shared the glam moment in a recent Instagram photo dump.
Dressed in sleek black, Dobrev posed confidently in a series of shots that showed off the outfit from every angle.
Nina Dobrev turns heads in black dress
Check out Nina Dobrev’s latest look below:
Nina Dobrev looks polished and confident in this black off-shoulder mini dress. The dress has a structured fit, long sleeves, and a flared skirt, giving it a clean, modern shape. The off-shoulder neckline highlights her collarbones and adds a soft touch to the bold black look. The fitted waist and short hemline showcase her toned, balanced figure in a simple, flattering way.
She pairs the outfit with sheer black tights and carries a sleek black clutch, keeping the accessories minimal and coordinated. Her hair is styled back in a neat, slicked bun, which keeps the focus on her face and neckline.
Nina Dobrev’s makeup, done with YSL Beauty, looks soft and refined with glowing skin, defined eyes, and a nude lip.
