The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are in full swing, and Thursday is a massive day in Milan Cortina:
Team USA stuns Canada in overtime to win gold medal
With the Americans having pulled their goalie and in desperation mode, Hilary Knight came to the rescue. Knight redirected a Laila Edwards rocket from the point past Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, sending red-white-and-blue-clad fans in Santagiulia arena into a full-throated roar and giving the U.S. women’s hockey team new life.
The clutch goal from the U.S.’s veteran leader took on additional meaning minutes later when the Americans followed it with an overtime game-winner. Megan Keller scored just over four minutes into overtime to give the U.S. an imperfect but resilient 2-1 victory in Thursday’s gold-medal match at the Milano-Cortina Olympics.
Jordan Stolz takes silver in men’s 1500m
Jordan Stolz now has a silver medal to add to his two golds, which the 21-year-old phenom already claimed at 500 and 1,000 meters. He was the favorite in Thursday’s 1,500-meter final, but came in second to China’s Zhongyan Ning. Kjeld Nuis took bronze.
After the 1,500 meters, Stolz has one competition left in his debut Games, Saturday’s mass start event.
Women’s curling advances to semifinals
Team USA women’s curling entered Thursday with a simple task: Win, and you’re in. With a victory over Switzerland, the United States would guarantee itself a spot in the playoffs.
In the end, it wasn’t that simple, but Team USA secured its spot in the semifinals with a narrow 7-6 win over Switzerland that came down to a clutch hammer from Tabitha Peterson in an extra end. After giving up three points in the 10th end and missing on some early shots in the extra end, Peterson needed an expertly-placed shot with the hammer to send the U.S. to the semifinals.
Women’s figure skating free skate
This is it. One of the marquee events of the Games will hand out some of the most coveted medals in Olympic competition when the women take the ice for their free skate.
Team USA entered Tuesday’s short program with dreams of a podium sweep behind “Blade Angels” Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn. Liu was the only skater of the three in medal position after a third-place finish in the short program, but Glenn can’t be counted out yet. She scored a 147.52 in her free skate to vault her score to the top of the leaderboard, but she was overtaken by Japan’s Mone Chiba and then Liu, who skated a flawless routine to put her in first place.
Levito put up a 131.96 in her free skate for a total score of 202.80.
How many medals has Team USA won so far? Check in with our medal tracker for the full breakdown.
Dates: Feb. 6 – Feb. 22
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the news, events and medals from the Milan Cortina Olympics:
-
Andy Backstrom
Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who will retire after this season, was gunning for gold as well.
She already has bronze in this event — and two silvers in the team event — but she missed out on a combination in her free skate.
After a bendy triple flip, she had to go back for a planned triple toe later in the program to make up for that small mistake.
Those two jumps paired together could have done the trick for Sakamoto, but instead her 147.67-point free skate was only good for second.
There’s one skater left. Team USA’s Alysa Liu is guaranteed at least a silver medal.
-
Andy Backstrom
The applause was louder than Alysa Liu’s first landing as she jumpstarted her spellbinding free skate.
Liu nailed a triple loop later in the program. That set the stage for a flying camel spin that allowed her to reset, leading up to a triple lutz, double axel and double toe sequence that likely has her well on her way to the podium.
Liu was smiling throughout, slicing through the pressure of the moment as usual. As she twirled during her final spin, so did her signature striped hair.
“That’s what I’m f***ing talking about,” Liu said joyously to the camera on her way off the ice.
Liu’s 150.2-point free skate thrust her into first place and clinched the U.S.’ first medal in women’s singles in 20 years.
-
Andy Backstrom
So light on her skates, Japan’s Mone Chiba executed a triple lutz and double axel sequence that propelled her through a smooth second half of her free skate.
Skating to a chorus of claps, Chiba floated across the ice during her step and choreographed sequences.
The 20-year-old’s program wasn’t extravagant, but it was precise.
And it allowed Chiba to pass Glenn for first place with three skaters left to go.
-
Andy Backstrom
Russia’s Adeliia Petrosian, competing as a neutral athlete, was in fifth after the short program.
But she under rotated on a quad toe and fell as a result.
Petrosian strung together a triple lutz and a pair of double axels later in the free skate, though.
She finished strong, but the 18-year-old — still inexperienced in international competition — probably needed that quad to have a chance at a medal.
Her 141.64 free-skate score left her just shy of Amber Glenn’s event mark of 214.91.
-
Andy Backstrom
Here were the results before the final group got underway:
-
Amber Glenn (USA) — 214.91
-
Niina Petrokina (EST) — 210.82
-
Lee Hae-In (KOR) — 210.56
-
Sofia Samodelkina (KAZ) — 207.46
-
Shin Ji-A (KOR) — 206.68
-
Isabeau Levito (USA) — 202.80
-
-
Andy Backstrom
Alysa Liu was nearly flawless in her short program. She’s now preparing for her free skate, which could deliver Team USA its first medal in women’s singles since 2006.
For now, though, her teammate, Amber Glenn, is still in first place after a bounce-back free skate.
-
Andy Backstrom
Isabeau Levito’s first Olympics are in the books. She won’t medal, but she had a memorable and meaningful experience in Italy, where her family ties run deep.
Here’s a look at her free skate:
-
Andy Backstrom
Isabeau Levito fell on a triple flip to start her free skate. She bounced back with a double axel and then a triple loop, however that opening fall cost her, and her medal hopes.
Nonetheless, the 18-year-old’s ability to regain focus and maintain her balletic movement on the ice was commendable.
Levito finished her performance to a symphony of cheers from an appreciative crowd that includes her mother, who immigrated to the U.S. from Milan.
She’s now in sixth place. Amber Glenn remains in first.
-
Andy Backstrom
Isabeau Levito is part of the third group of skaters participating in Thursday’s free skate.
She was in eighth place after the short program.
-
Andy Backstrom
Two groups down and two to go in the free skate portion of the women’s singles.
Here’s the current top eight, with the top-12 skaters from the short program — including the U.S.’ Isabeau Levito and Alysa Liu — still yet to perform:
-
Amber Glenn (USA) — 214.91
-
Shin Ji-a (KOR) — 206.68
-
Lara Naki Gutmann (ITA) — 195.75
-
Iida Karhunen (FIN) — 192.79
-
Julia Sauter (ROU) — 190.93
-
Olga Mikutina (AUT) — 185.59
-
Zhang Ruiyang (CHN) — 178.03
-
Ekaterina Kurakova (POL) — 173.37
-
-
Andy Backstrom
Amber Glenn found some redemption Thursday in the free skate.
“Deep down, of course, I know I could have done better, but I told myself, ‘Enjoy it,’” Glenn told NBC’s Andrea Joyce. “And I had my moment in my spiral, and I told myself, ‘You just skated and stayed on your feet at the Olympics.’
“I am proud that I was able to have that moment.”
Joyce asked Glenn what allowed her to regain focus after what the three-time defending national champion had described as a “soul-crushing” short program.
“That 6-year-old girl that never thought I’d even be here,” Glenn said, “I just told myself to go out there, do your job, and I was working toward being able to have that moment in the sequence. That was my reward. So, it was chasing a goal.”
-
Andy Backstrom
The 26-year-old Amber Glenn was amped after putting on an incredible performance in her free skate.
Scott Hamilton, a 1984 Olympic gold medalist, told NBC’s Mike Tirico that Glenn’s program-opening triple axel was the best he’s seen her land.
-
Andy Backstrom
Just as she did during her short program, Glenn landed a triple axel to start her free skate.
Then she executed a triple flip and triple toe combination.
Glenn cruised through her jumping passes with elegance yet also power.
As part of a majestic sequence, she hit a redemptive triple loop.
During the last jump of her free skate — another triple loop — she lost points on her landing, but that didn’t diminish her admirable performance.
She earned 147.52 points on her free skate, slingshotting her to first place. But the top-12 skaters still have yet to take the ice.
Regardless of where she ends up at the end, her free skate will be remembered.
-
Andy Backstrom
Isabeau Levito still has a while before her free skate, but she stopped for an NBC interview.
“I think I want it to just look beautiful,” Levito said, when asked about her hopes for her free skate.
“I just want it to look elegant and pretty, and that’s my plan tonight.”
Levito has extended family in Milan, including her grandmother. She ended the short program in eighth place.
-
Andy Backstrom
The second group of free skaters are warming up. Amber Glenn is among them.
She’s looking to bounce back from a disappointing conclusion to her short program, which saw her pop her planned triple loop and instead land a double loop that cost her as many as seven points.
She entered Thursday’s free skate in 13th place.
Here are the skaters coming up:
-
Andy Backstrom
Isabeau Levito is 18 years old and in her first Olympics.
She paid homage to her Milanese roots on Tuesday in the short program, skating to selections from movies starring Milan’s own Sophia Loren.
She earned a score of 70.84 that placed her eighth.
If you missed her Olympic debut, you can watch it here:
-
Andy Backstrom
Alysa Liu shined during her short program.
The reigning world champion executed a near-flawless program to Laufey’s “Promise,” recording a score of 76.59 that eventually had her third entering the free skate. She has a chance to become the first American to medal in women’s singles in 20 years.
Liu, 20, is a free spirit who took time away from the sport, and she’s been better than ever in her return.
On Tuesday, she balanced her exuberance with a fluid gracefulness in her first skate of the individual event.
Check it out here:
-
Andy Backstrom
Amber Glenn landed a triple axel. Her short program was right on track until she bailed out of a triple loop.
Missing that element cost her as many as seven points and ultimately dropped her to 13th in the women’s single standings.
But Glenn is still taking part in the free skate, and the three-time defending national champion is gunning for her happy Olympics moment.
“I’m just going to try and have it no matter how the elements go today. I want to remember that I never even thought that I’d get here,” Glenn told NBC on Thursday. “So, that in itself, is an accomplishment — and doing it as my authentic self and standing for what I believe in.
“Even though it has been a treacherous journey, I am here, and I want to enjoy that.”
-
Andy Backstrom
It’s finally time for the women’s free skate. The skaters with the top-24 scores from the short program advanced to the free skate.
That group includes three Americans, dubbed as the “Blade Angels”: Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn.
Liu has a legit shot at winning the gold medal. A U.S. woman figure skater hasn’t medaled in this event since 2006 when Sasha Cohen took silver.
Here’s the top eight entering the free skate:
-
Kaori Sakamoto (Japan): 77.23
-
Mone Chiba (Japan): 74.00
-
Adeliia Petrosian (AIN): 72.89
-
Anastasiia Gubanova (Georgia): 71.77
-
Loena Hendrickx (Belgium): 70.93
-
Isabeau Levito (USA): 70.84
-
-
Chris Cwik
The 21-year-old Stolz won earlier in these Olympics with gold medal performances in the men’s 500m and 1,000m. He added a silver on Thursday in the 1500m finishing 0.77 behind China’s Ning Zhongyan.
Stolz has one competition left in his debut Games, Saturday’s mass start event.