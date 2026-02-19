Svea Irving finishes eighth in Olympic freeski halfpipe qualifiers

Svea Irving, 23, of Winter Park finished eighth in the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Olympic qualifiers Feb. 19. She will advance to the finals on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 11:30 a.m.
Only the highest score was used to determine rankings; each competitor took two runs. Irving completed her first run with a score of 77.75, followed by a second run score of 80.75.
Great Britain, China and Canada took the top three spots at qualifiers. Great Britian’s Zoe Atkin finished first with a score of 91.50. In second, China’s Li Fangui received a score of 90.00. Third place went to Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, who scored an 88.25 on her first run before wiping out on her second run and being escorted off the halfpipe on a medical sled.
Winter Park Resort is planning an official watch party for the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe finals at Sundog Restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 11:30 a.m. Along with a live screening of the Olympics, the event will feature a change to win IKON Pass merchandise, according to resort officials.