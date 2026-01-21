Osimhen & Lookman Return for Tough Champions League Clashes

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman face challenging Champions League fixtures on Wednesday (today) as they return to club duty following Nigeria’s bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.
Osimhen’s Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid at Rams Park on Wednesday night in a crucial matchday seven encounter, while Lookman’s Atalanta welcome Athletic Bilbao to Stadio di Bergamo on the same evening.
Both Nigeria internationals were standout performers at the AFCON in Morocco, with Osimhen contributing four goals and two assists in six matches. Meanwhile, Lookman scored three goals and provided three assists, initially being the favourite for the AFCON MVP.
Galatasaray, currently 18th in the Champions League table with nine points from six matches, have never beaten Atletico in four previous European meetings, losing twice in Turkey, including a 2-0 defeat on matchday one in 2015.
Osimhen, who has scored 12 goals in 16 games for Galatasaray this season, will be crucial to his side’s hopes of claiming an automatic spot in the knockout round.
The 27-year-old captained the Super Eagles in their semi-final against Morocco but was substituted late in extra time due to an ankle injury.
Galatasaray will finish their league stage against Manchester City on January 28, and successive defeats could potentially see them drop outside of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Lookman returns to Atalanta, who sit fifth in the Champions League table with 13 points from six matches, just one point ahead of ninth-placed Liverpool.
La Dea are aiming to snap a seven-match winless run against Spanish teams in Europe, having not defeated Spanish opposition since beating Valencia in the 2019/20 season.
Athletic Bilbao arrive in Bergamo in poor form, having conceded three goals or more in their last three matches, including a 5-0 thrashing by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup and a 3-2 defeat at Real Mallorca.
Both Osimhen and Lookman will be seeking to carry their impressive AFCON form into Wednesday’s crucial European encounters.