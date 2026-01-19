Pacers at 76ers odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-18) host the Indiana Pacers (10-33) Monday night for a 7 p.m. ET tip from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s NBA odds around the Pacers vs. 76ers odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: 76ers lead 1-0

Indiana fell 121-78 to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, failing to cover as a 15.5-point road underdog with the Under (225.5) hitting with ease. F Jarace Walker scored a team-high 13 points but was the only starter to score in double figures as the Pacers shot just 35% from the field.

Philadelphia has dropped back-to-back games after falling 117-115 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, failing to cover as a 2.5-point home favorite with the Under (233.5) narrowly hitting. C Joel Embiid scored a team-high 33 points while G Tyrese Maxey added 22 points in the defeat.

The 76ers won 115-105, covering as 5.5-point home favorites with the Under (221.5) hitting, on Dec. 12 in these teams’ first matchup this season. Embiid scored 39 points as the 76ers outscored the Pacers by 10 in the fourth quarter.

Pacers at 76ers odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Pacers +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | 76ers -275 (bet $275 to win $100)

: Pacers +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | 76ers -275 (bet $275 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Pacers +6.5 (-102) | 76ers -6.5 (-118)

: Pacers +6.5 (-102) | 76ers -6.5 (-118) Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Pacers at 76ers key injuries

Pacers

G Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out

(Achilles) out G Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) out

(thumb) out F Obi Toppin (foot) out

76ers

C Joel Embiid (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable F Paul George (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable F Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) available

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pacers at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 117, Pacers 105

PASS.

There is minimal value on the Sixers (-275) to handle an ailing Pacers squad.

BET 76ERS -6.5 (-118).

The Pacers have fallen by at least 14 points in each of their last two losses. They have faced major struggles on the road this season, with a 2-17 road record, and have scored 101 or fewer points in 3 of their last 4 overall.

The Sixers have some questions on the injury report, but if they are at full strength on Monday, they will have a major advantage. They are 6-4 ATS over their last 10 games and easily covered in their most recent game in which they entered as a double-digit favorite.

BET UNDER 226.5 (-105).

The Pacers have hit the Under in 8 of their last 10 overall, including 6 of their last 7. They have scored 101 or fewer points in 3 of their last 4 games and have allowed 121 or fewer in each of their last 7.

The Sixers have hit the Under in 2 of their last 3. They have scored 115 or fewer in each of their last 5 while allowing 117 or fewer in 5 of their last 6.

