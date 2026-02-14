Paige Bueckers storms off court after losing out on $200k prize in brutal Unrivaled 1-on-1 loss


Paige Bueckers stormed off the court during her 1-on-1 Unrivaled battle with Chelsea Gray.

Bueckers suffered an 11-2 defeat to four-time WNBA champion Gray — a contest which saw the winning points come from free throw attempts.

Bueckers was left frustrated after suffering an 11-2 defeat to Chelsea Gray on FridayCredit: Getty

From the jump, the seasoned veteran controlled the tempo of the Unrivaled contest, and combined her strength in the post and her footwork to put the Dallas Wings All-Star into uncomfortable positions on defense.

This was unfamiliar territory for Bueckers, who is notorious for her calmness and composure when on the court, which allows her to get into shot-making rhythm with relative ease.

The 24-year-old finished the contest going 1-of-6 from the field for a lowly 16.7 percent, which was largely in part because of Gray’s relentlessness in pressuring the Breeze rookie on defense.

Following the loss, the visibly frustrated guard quickly gave her opponent a congratulatory handshake before heading straight down the tunnel into the locker room.

Early exit for the No. 1 seed

Entering the 1-on-1 tournament, Bueckers, who invested in Unrivaled while still a collegiate athlete at UConn, ranked as the No. 1 seed.

She comfortably dispatched Golden State Valkyries star and Breeze BC teammate Kate Martin in the first round with a 12-5 victory.

In the second round, despite being 4-0 down to start the match-up, Bueckers rallied back and shut out Wing teammate Arike Ogunbowale 12-4, securing her place in the quarterfinals.

Gray’s road through the bracket has been slightly more difficult, narrowly defeating Natasha Cloud 11-10 in the first round, before defeating her Las Vegas Aces backcourt partner Jackie Young 12-6 in the second round.



