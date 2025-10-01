Paige Spiranac isn’t waiting for October to begin to get into the Halloween spirit.

Spiranac, one of the most popular social media influencers in the golf community, played at the collegiate level for the University of Arizona and San Diego State. The All-Mountain West performer competed in LPGA qualifying tournaments before making the full-time switch from golfer to content creator.

Over the past few years, Spiranac has received so much love online that she launched a Passes account so she can share exclusive photos with her fans. Let’s just say she’ll be sporting a lot of Halloween costumes over the next 31 days.

Paige Spiranac watches her teammates putt on the No. 6 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spiranac has promise for fans.

In October 2024, Spiranac wore several costumes that grabbed everyone’s attention. She even dressed up as Velma from Scooby-Doo.

One year later, Spiranac posted that same photo on social media. The beloved golfer let everyone know that she won’t repeat any costumes this holiday season.

“It’s that time of the year again,” Spiranac wrote on X. “31 costumes in 31 days starts tomorrow! All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years.”

Spiranac has received criticism in the past for launching a Passes account, but that hasn’t stopped her from posting exclusive content.

“I see a lot of people trying to put me down because of my Passes account. Most media platforms use a subscription based model. All creators should have a subscription site and most do whether that’s on X, IG, Passes or other sites,” Spiranac explained. “It’s a way to freely be creative, connect with your community, and have a revenue stream outside of the core platforms or constantly doing ads. It’s a smart business move. On Passes I create fun content but also have informative videos to help your golf game! It’s been one of my favorite places to create content. I chose Passes because it’s no nudity and focuses on creating the best user experience.”

With October set to begin, Spiranac could receive a nice bump in new subscribers. She currently offers three memberships, with the most expensive option costing $100 per month.

