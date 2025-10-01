With the ever-changing cast of General Hospital, fans are wondering who’s leaving and who’s coming to the show. This week is bringing back several fan-favorite characters in a dramatic way. These returns have fans excited for the upcoming episodes.
So, here’s a list of who’s joining and leaving General Hospital.
List of everyone who is joining and leaving General Hospital’s cast from Sept 29-Oct 3
Week after week, General Hospital offers its viewers drama, and this week seems no different. With several characters making a return appearance, fans are in for a treat with the upcoming episodes.
Here’s who’s coming to the show.
Coming:
Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli): Spinelli will team up with Felicia (Kristina Wagner) to prepare James (Gary James Fuller) for a shocking revelation about his father.
Nazneen Contractor (ADA Justine Turner): ADA Justine returns to assist with the investigation into Drew’s shooting.
Gary James Fuller (James West): He finally learns that his father, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), has come back. A possible reunion for the family?
Robert Gossett (Marshall Ashford): Marshall returns to Port Charles once more. He also expresses his concern about his son, Curtis (Donnell Turner).
Rick Hearst (Ric Lansing): After Alexis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) holding him captive in her basement for weeks, Ric finally returns to the show.
Paige Herschell (Jacinda Bracken): Jacinda’s return provides credibility for Michael’s (Rory Gibson) alibi about Drew’s shooting.
Erika Slezak (Ronnie Bard): As a new character, she joins the cast as Monica’s long-lost sister.
Going:
Nobody is leaving General Hospital this week.
Currently, the show is facing some delays as ABC is airing Major League Baseball’s National League Wild Card Games between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs. Since new episodes may be delayed by a day or two, fans of the show will have to wait to see how these characters return.
