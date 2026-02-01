Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Shifts His AI Bet. He Recently Dumped Nvidia Stock and Bought Shares of These 2 Tech Industry Stalwarts.

It’s not surprising that investors look at Peter Thiel’s latest buys and sells with interest. The billionaire has been involved in the launch and growth of many major businesses and knows how to spot a great company and get in on it early. Thiel is a co-founder of both PayPal and Palantir Technologies, and he also became Facebook’s (now Meta Platforms) first outside investor.

At the helm of hedge fund Thiel Macro, the billionaire oversees more than $74 million in 13F securities — managers of more than $100 million in securities must report their trades on a quarterly basis on Form 13F to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This is positive for us as it offers us a glimpse of their latest investing activities.

Just recently, Thiel made a major move. He unloaded all of his shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), an artificial intelligence (AI) giant, and opened positions in two tech industry stalwarts. Let’s take a closer look at this shift in Thiel’s AI bet.

Image source: Getty Images.

So, first of all: Why am I calling this a shift in the billionaire’s bet? This is because Nvidia has been considered the company driving the AI revolution. The tech giant is the leading seller of graphics processing units (GPUs), the principal chips needed to fuel the development and use of AI. Its GPUs continue to outperform those of rivals, and this has resulted in explosive earnings growth and stock performance. For example, in the last fiscal year, revenue reached a record of more than $130 billion. And Nvidia stock has climbed in the quadruple digits over five years.

On top of this, Nvidia’s promise to update its chips on an annual basis may secure its leadership over time. And analysts’ forecasts for an AI market of more than $2 trillion by the start of the next decade suggest there’s plenty of growth ahead for AI powerhouses like Nvidia.

All of this has driven investors to buy Nvidia stock as a bet on the AI boom. Yet, Thiel, who initially purchased Nvidia stock in the fourth quarter of 2024, sold his entire position in the third quarter of 2025. That was 537,742 shares, which made up 40% of Thiel’s portfolio.

And at the same time, he opened new positions in the following two tech heavyweights: