New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III will not be available for the AFC Championship.

Landry missed back-to-back-to-back practices prior to Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos and was officially ruled out by head coach Mike Vrabel on Friday.

“Landry will be out,” Vrabel said, per team-provided video. “(Marte) Mapue, Carlton Davis and Mack Hollins will be questionable.”

Landry’s knee injury has become an issue over the last month, as he averaged 46 snaps per game across the first several months of the season before seeing his totals fall to 30 against the Baltimore Ravens, 26 in the wild-card round against the Los Angeles Chargers and 11 in the divisional round against the Houston Texans. Landry also missed his club’s last two regular season games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

New England has leaned heavily on the likes of K’Lavon Chaisson, Elijah Ponder and Anfernee Jennings with the uncertainty surrounding the captains’ availability, with the former two logging season-high snap counts across the last month.

The Patriots have gotten by playing against two below-average offensive lines thus far in the postseason, but things are changing as it will face one of the very best units in the NFL in the Broncos — and they’ll do it without their leading sack artist.

