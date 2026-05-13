New England Patriots rookie linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins was arraigned Wednesday in Newton District Court on a domestic assault and battery charge, court records show.
Hutchins, 23, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a family member or household member. He was released on personal recognizance, records show.
No court documents detailing the allegations were immediately available. Hutchins’ attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
In a statement, the Patriots said they are “aware of the report involving” Hutchins.
“We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. “We will not have further comment at this time.”
The charge against Hutchins was previously reported by WBZ.
The Patriots drafted Hutchins in the seventh round last month. Hutchins played 43 games at Boston College and was a captain last season.
Hutchins signed a four-year, $4.5 million rookie contract with the Patriots last weekend.
This developing story will be updated. Nicole Yang of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.