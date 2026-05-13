Patriots rookie Quintayvious Hutchins faces domestic assault charge

Less than three weeks after he was selected by the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft, rookie Quintayvious Hutchins was charged with domestic assault and battery, according to court records. Hutchins, an Alabama native who was a team captain at Boston College, was selected in the seventh round, 247th overall. The linebacker is listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 245 pounds. The team announced that the 23-year-old had signed his contract last week. Court records indicate that the alleged incident occurred in Newton on Tuesday. At an arraignment on Wednesday, Hutchins entered a plea of not guilty. Records show he was released on personal recognizance. “We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins,” a Patriots spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”
Less than three weeks after he was selected by the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft, rookie Quintayvious Hutchins was charged with domestic assault and battery, according to court records.
Hutchins, an Alabama native who was a team captain at Boston College, was selected in the seventh round, 247th overall. The linebacker is listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 245 pounds.
The team announced that the 23-year-old had signed his contract last week.
Court records indicate that the alleged incident occurred in Newton on Tuesday.
At an arraignment on Wednesday, Hutchins entered a plea of not guilty. Records show he was released on personal recognizance.
“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins,” a Patriots spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”