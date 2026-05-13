Patriots 'aware' of reported charges against seventh-round pick

Patriots seventh-round pick Quintayvious Hutchins was arraigned Wednesday morning on domestic assault and battery charges on a family/household member in Newton District Court, according to WBZ NewsRadio.
Hutchins pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance, according to WBZ.
The Patriots released a statement to reporters about the matter on Wednesday morning.
“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins,” the statement read. “We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”
Hutchins, an edge defender, was selected 247th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He participated in rookie minicamp on Saturday but left the session early with an apparent injury.
The Bessemer, Ala. native was a team captain at Boston College in 2025.