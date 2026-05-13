Showtime has released a new trailer for The Chi season 8, the final season of the hit show streaming on Paramount+. One of the longest-running shows on the network, The Chi will be concluding its run with its final 10-episode season.
“In the South Side’s coldest winter ever, life-or-death choices must be made. The question is: who is willing to make them? As Tiff finds unexpected comfort, Victor, Shaad, Emmett, Kiesha, and Darnell all confront the cost of their pasts. Nuck and Reg balance loyalty against family, while Jake, Bakari, and Papa must cast new visions of their futures. A new generation rises – bringing new trouble – and no one emerges unchanged as legacy, conflict, joy, and pain collide,” reads the upcoming season’s synopsis.
Check out the new trailer for The Chi Season 8 below (watch more trailers):
What happens in The Chi Season 8 trailer?
Paramount states that the final season of The Chi will be its “most emotionally riveting” yet. The trailer shows fans a glimpse of the many characters that have contributed to the long-running show, including new looks at Tiff, Victor, and others getting into new confrontations.
The Chi is a coming-of-age story about a group of residents whose lives intersect by chance but are united by a shared desire for connection and redemption. Its ensemble cast includes Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Grey, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones, Daniel J. Watts, and many more.
“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance, and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family,” said Lena Waithe, showrunner, in a statement after the announcement of season 8 being its final one.
The Chi is created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Master of None) under the Hillman Grad banner. The series is also executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian, for Hillianaire Productions, and Jewel Coronel, for Uncut Gems.
The Chi Season 8 will debut on Paramount+ on May 22, 2026, with new episodes dropping weekly every Friday.
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