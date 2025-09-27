Pete Davidson is calling out the internet for turning on Pedro Pascal. While appearing on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast (via People), the “SNL” alum commented on how social media “can’t wait” to turn against entertainment figures they’ve previously loved.

“Fucking two years ago he’s a hardworking, great actor,” Davidson said of Pascal’s reputation. “Everyone was like, ‘He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor.’ Fucking blows up so fucking hard. Everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy.’ Then a year later, he’s in everything now because he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the fuck away, dude.’”

“You got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame,” Davidson continued. “He’s been banging at it for 30 years and now he’s learning how to go get a cup of coffee or like deal with someone that taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and freaks you out. You got to give that guy a fucking second to, like, adjust.”

“It’s like we build everybody up. It’s, like, so fast to turn [on the celebrity],” Davidson concluded as Von agreed, adding: “The turn is crazy.”

Davidson said Pascal is far from alone and social media is “going to do it with Walton Goggins next. … It’s, like, within months.”

Pascal has hit new career peaks as the leading man of several major Hollywood franchises, from “Star Wars” (his role on “The Mandalorian” will now transfer to the big screen when “The Mandalorian and Grogu” hits theaters in May 2026) to Marvel (“Fantastic Four” opened this summer and he’ll be back as Reed Richards in next year’s “Avengers: Doomsday”) and “The Last of Us.” As part of a Vanity Fair cover story earlier this year, Pascal revealed it was being cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that got him the most strife from social media users.

“I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done,” Pascal said about playing Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, adding that the regular complaints he heard were as follows: “He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.”

Watch Davidson’s full interview on the “This Past Weekend” podcast in the video below.