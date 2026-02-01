Pete Davidson Shares Rare Insight on MGK and Megan Fox's Daughter Saga

NEED TO KNOW Pete Davidson shared insight on MGK and Megan Fox’s baby girl Saga in the first episode of The Pete Davidson Show

The comedian revealed which parent Saga takes after while also poking fun at MGK’s “2014 hairline”

MGK and Fox welcomed their first child in March 2025, while Davidson recently became a dad to daughter Scottie, whom he shares with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson and MGK‘s friendship just got a lot more real.

The 32-year-old rapper (whose stage name was previously Machine Gun Kelly) was the first guest on the comedian’s new Netflix video podcast, The Pete Davidson Show. It’s where the two shared rare insight on MGK’s baby daughter Saga, whom he shares with Megan Fox.

In the episode released on Jan. 30, MGK whipped out his phone to show Davidson a video of his little one.

Machine Gun Kelly in 2014.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage



“Her teeth are ridiculous,” Davidson complimented before joking that Saga bears her father’s “2014 hairline,” which warranted a playful “F— you,” from MGK. “You know I said that too, ‘Is it going to fill in,’ ” he joked.

The former Saturday Night Live star, who welcomed his first child, a daughter named Scottie, with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in December 2025, told MGK, “I’m glad we had little babies at the same time.” MGK, 35, and Fox, 39, welcomed Saga in March 2025, shortly after they split.

Now that Davidson has joined the new dads club, parenthood has been a topic of conversation between the pals.

“The best advice I’ve heard him say is that you’re the first person in the kid’s life, so they will always love you,” Davidson previously told PEOPLE of the guidance he’s gotten from MGK. “It’s like this love that you’ll never feel ever again… And I’m just really excited for that moment.”

Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker at the 2025 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock



“I know him in so many different facets,” Davidson shared. “I’ve seen him be super gangster, super funny, and then see him just be this really sensitive, just sweet, sweet guy,” he added of the musician, who is also dad to 16-year-old Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

As of this month, MGK (real name Colson Baker) and Fox are navigating life as parents, but their romantic relationship appears to be firmly in the past.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE that the former couple “haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done.”

“Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the insider added. “Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty



Another source shared that that baby Saga had brought the two, who were formerly engaged, closer together.

“Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby,” they revealed. “While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways.”

“Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”