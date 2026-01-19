Pitbull Is Bringing The Party Back To L.A. With One Night At The Hollywood Bowl – Here's How To Get Tickets

Lil Jon is set to join Pitbull for their one night show in Los Angeles – and tickets will soon be available to the public.
Dale! Latin star Pitbull is bringing the party back to the U.S.A. with a new tour – and a very special stop in Los Angeles.
The “Give Me Everything” rapper celebrated the news on social media on his 45th birthday, January 15. “USA, I’m BACK!!”
The one-night music affair is taking place at the Hollywood Bowl. While he recently released an album, Pitbull is expected to perform “career-spanning hits, instantly recognizable anthems, and nonstop party energy,” according to the press release.
Lil Jon is Pitbull’s very special guest for the evening.
How can you get tickets?
Presale for the L.A. stop opens to the public on January 28, 2026 at 10 am PT.
What other cities can you catch the I’m Back tour?
- May 14 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- May 16 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 17 – Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One Stadium
- May 19 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- May 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Truliant Amphitheater
- May 22 – Houston – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- May 23 – Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 27 – Phoenix – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- May 29 – Chula Vista, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 30 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl
- June 3 – Salt Lake City – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 6 – Wheatland, California – Toyota Amphitheater
- June 7 – Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Aug. 19 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 21 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Aug. 22 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 25 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug. 26 – Syracuse, New York – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
- Aug. 28 – Hartford, Connecticut – The Meadows Music Theatre
- Aug. 29 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center
- Aug. 31 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sept. 2 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sept. 3 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sept. 5 – Toronto – RBC Amphitheatre
- Sept. 9 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sept. 10 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 12 – East Troy, Wisconsin – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Sept. 13 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Sept. 15 – Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center
- Sept. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
- Sept. 18 – St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sept. 19 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center
- Sept. 22 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP
- Sept. 25 – Kansas City, Missouri – MORTON Amphitheater
- Sept. 26 – Shakopee, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater