Police are searching for a masked trio caught on camera trying to break into an Alexandria home.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — What may have started as a “so-called prank” has turned into a criminal investigation.
WUSA9 first showed you a disturbing video of three people wearing Halloween masks, trying to break into a home in Alexandria, on Wednesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The family asked WUSA9 not to share their exact address, but to instead say it happened near Duke and S Jordan Streets.
“At first I thought it was just a Halloween joke, a little prank,” said Shayla, who was visiting the targeted home her mother owns and lives in. “So I said, ‘Happy Halloween.”
But the trio didn’t back off, even after she told them she was on the phone with 911 and police were on the way.
“They kept, like, knocking on the door,” she said. “The knocks would get harder and harder.”
“It’s either you coming out or we coming in,” one voice can be heard saying on the video. Another shouted, “Open the door!”
“It’s not even a joke gone wrong,” said Shayla. “They tried to enter into the home. My heart dropped when they said they were gonna take a chair and break down the door.”
“This is a very serious matter,” Alexandria Police Chief Tarrik McGuire said in a Thursday press conference. “They began to make threatening and alarming comments to the family… specifically, they said, ‘If you do not come out, we will come in,’ and also threatened to do bodily harm, stating that they would ultimately kill them.”
Police believe the suspects may have fled in a vehicle after removing their Halloween masks.
Investigators, he said, are now analyzing additional video footage from nearby homes and businesses to identify the individuals involved. He says two vehicles were spotted on the road at the time of the incident.
Chief McGuire said incidents like these, especially during the Halloween season, can quickly escalate.
“Historically, we have seen pranks around the nation with people wearing masks, trying to mimic movie scenes or horrific films,” he said. “These are serious matters because they are frightening, but most importantly, they can result in serious injury.”
The suspects could face charges including burglary and making criminal threats, according to McGuire.
“They attempted to enter a residence, and under Virginia state law, that constitutes burglary,” he said. “It’s a warning to people: do not go up to people’s doors, make threats, advance their doorways, and play with their lives, because it ultimately can end up in a dangerous event.”
The police chief emphasized that residents have the legal right to defend themselves inside their homes, warning that future incidents could turn violent.
“If you are the one that engaged in this type of behavior, we’re actively searching for you,” McGuire added. “If it was someone young, I encourage parents to come forward. It is better to address this voluntarily than wait for us to make an arrest.”
As Halloween approaches, McGuire also offered a message to parents.
“Know where your children are and what they’re doing,” he said. “Talk to them about the decisions they are making. We don’t want to get police involved in something that did not derive from criminal intent, but this incident did.”
Police say they will continue canvassing neighborhoods and plan to release more information if arrests are made.
The department is asking anyone who lives near Duke and South Jordan Streets to review security footage between 9 and 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and report anything suspicious.
If you do find footage of them on your doorbell camera, you can submit the footage to police here.
Anonymous tips can be submitted, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gibson at 571-388-7615.