In a match scheduled for Sunday, Martin Landaluce (No. 142 in rankings) will meet Alexei Popyrin (No. 19) in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

With -300 odds, Popyrin is the favorite against Landaluce (+225) in this match.

Western & Southern Open Info

  • Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 10
  • Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Court Surface: Hard

    • Alexei Popyrin vs. Martin Landaluce Prediction & Odds

    Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:

  • Alexei Popyrin: 75.0%
  • Martin Landaluce: 30.8%

    • And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:

    Alexei Popyrin Martin Landaluce
    -300 Odds to Win Match +225
    +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +5000

    Alexei Popyrin vs. Martin Landaluce Stats Comparison

    Alexei Popyrin Martin Landaluce
    19 World Rank 142
    15-16 2025 Match Record 9-9
    39-42 2025 Set Record 21-27
    8.5 2025 Aces Per Match 4.6
    65 2025 Break Points Won 42

    How to Bet on Alexei Popyrin vs. Martin Landaluce

