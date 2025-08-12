In a match scheduled for Sunday, Martin Landaluce (No. 142 in rankings) will meet Alexei Popyrin (No. 19) in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
With -300 odds, Popyrin is the favorite against Landaluce (+225) in this match.
Western & Southern Open Info
Alexei Popyrin vs. Martin Landaluce Prediction & Odds
Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:
And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:
|Alexei Popyrin
|Martin Landaluce
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+225
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
Alexei Popyrin vs. Martin Landaluce Stats Comparison
|Alexei Popyrin
|Martin Landaluce
|19
|World Rank
|142
|15-16
|2025 Match Record
|9-9
|39-42
|2025 Set Record
|21-27
|8.5
|2025 Aces Per Match
|4.6
|65
|2025 Break Points Won
|42