Powerful Partners Await in Code Vein II – Here’s How These New Allies Can Shape Your Adventure

Summary In Code Vein II, Partners can shape how players approach encounters through direct support, stat enhancement, and revival mechanics.

Players can summon Partners for crowd control, assimilate for duels, switch or remove Partners at checkpoints, and deepen relationships to unlock stronger passive bonuses.

The new Link Point system acts as a protective bond before HP, enable Link Traits, making Partner management a strategic choice rather than a safety net.

In Code Vein II, you step into the role of a Revenant Hunter, wielding extraordinary powers alongside a mysterious Jail artifact embedded in your back. This device allows you to harness the innate abilities of Revenants in battle. Your journey begins as you travel into the past, where you must earn the trust of legendary heroes and uncover the key to preventing the world’s collapse in the present.

You won’t face this dangerous frontier alone. Powerful allies known as Partners fight at your side or bolster your abilities. Each Partner unleashes their own attacks and wields a unique power called Formae, used for both offense and support. Blood absorbed through their special Drain attacks is shared with you, restoring a portion of your vital resource known as Ichor.

There are two ways to utilize your partner in combat:







The first is Summoning. This ability allows you to unleash your Partner to fight alongside you, expanding your overall combat strategy. Your Partner acts independently, drawing enemy attention, attacking foes, and providing support during battle. This makes Summoning especially effective when dealing with large groups of enemies.







The second is Assimilation. With this option your Partner and you become one as they enhance your powers, stats, and abilities. This is effective when fighting powerful enemies one-on-one.

Link Traits and Partner Trait Bonuses

Players have two key resources: HP, representing their health, and LP (Link Points), representing their bond with their Partner. When you take damage, you will lose LP first; only after your LP is depleted will you begin to lose HP. Healing effects prioritize restoring HP, and any overflow beyond your maximum HP will then restore your LP.

Each Partner offers unique special effects called Link Traits and Partner Trait Bonuses. Link Traits are active only while your Link Point with the Partner is maintained, temporarily disappearing if the bond weakens from damage. Partner Trait Bonuses provide passive effects, like stat boosts or added combat benefits, and can be further enhanced by deepening your relationship.

Below are a few key Partners that you will meet in the game.

Lou MagMell







Lou MagMell is a formidable defensive support, she excels at fighting from any range, wielding a rapier-style blade up close and Magic Formae for long-distance attacks.

She aids the player through two Support Formae: Prismatic Veil, which increases resistance to elemental damage, and Forma Extension, which lengthens the duration of active buffs. Her Bequeathed Forma, Battle Axe: Idris’s Conceit, delivers a crushing strike that slows nearby enemies.

Her Link Trait restores Ichor whenever you take damage, making it easier to withstand pressure when surrounded and enabling safer, more consistent exploration.

Josée Anjou







A ferocious attacker, Josée Anjou dominates the battlefield by trading blows head-on. Wielding a massive two-handed sword that easily staggers enemies, she pairs raw power with her Hound trait, which grants strong resistance to being interrupted mid-attack. Together with the Support Skill Precision, which makes foes even easier to break, she can push straight through enemy assaults to deliver her own crushing strikes.

Her Link Trait further enhances this aggressive style by boosting the player’s Defense while charging an attack, enabling you to synchronize your offense with hers for a coordinated, overwhelming assault.

To top it off, she can obliterate groups of enemies with Unquenchable Flame, unleashing a sweeping barrage of fire pillars that engulfs everything in her path.

Holly Asturias







Holly specializes in consistent long-range damage, combining precise bayonet gunfire with potent Ice Magic Formae. Her Combat Skill, Glacious Barrage, unleashes a devastating laser assault on her enemies.

Her standout Support Formae, Panacea’s Essence, removes status ailments, making her an indispensable ally for safely clearing dangerous areas.

Additionally, her Link Trait boosts Formae activation speed, making her a perfect partner for magic-focused builds.

Restorative Offering

Another benefit to using a partner is the Restorative Offering, which restores your health when your HP drops to zero. However, after its, activated your Partner will be incapacitated for a short time, during which they cannot perform the action again. Also, note that every time when Restorative Offering is used, the cooldown period will increase and the amount of regenerated HP will decrease. If you donʼt want to rely on your partner bringing you back to life, then youʼll need to master all the tools at your disposal in combat.

Team Up to Save the World

Never adventure alone! Partners are formidable allies who can shift the flow of combat in your favor. Learning to fully utilize their strengths will be the key to victory. Discover even more powerful Partners when Code Vein II launches on Xbox Series X|S January 30, 2026.

Code Vein II Early Access starts today, January 26 for owners of the Deluxe, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions.





CODE VEIN II Pre-Order Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

☆☆☆☆☆

43

★★★★★

$69.99

Pre-order now to receive the following bonuses: • Stylized Forma Set

– Forma Face Paint: A cosmetic item which applies a forma design to the corner of your eyes.

– Twin Fangs of the Lone Wolf (Weapon): Twin blades engraved with a special forma. Cut through your enemies like a wolf sinking its teeth into its prey with a powerful, lunging slice attack. In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist…

Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world’s inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a post-apocalyptic world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time. • A Tale Across Time

Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world’s destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world. • Intense and Satisfying Combat

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph. • Unique Battle System

Experience Code Vein II’s unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series’ new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles. • Powerful Partner Characters

Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey. *Other editions are also available. Be careful of duplicate purchases.





CODE VEIN II Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

☆☆☆☆☆

43

★★★★★

$89.99

Pre-order now to receive the following bonuses: • Stylized Forma Set

– Forma Face Paint: A cosmetic item which applies a forma design to the corner of your eyes.

– Twin Fangs of the Lone Wolf (Weapon): Twin blades engraved with a special forma. Cut through your enemies like a wolf sinking its teeth into its prey with a powerful, lunging slice attack. • Early Access (Deluxe/Ultimate Bonus)

– Experience CODE VEIN II 72 hours* ahead of launch! The Deluxe Edition includes:

• CODE VEIN II

• Custom Outfit Pack: Contains 3 costume sets and 1 weapon

• Expansion DLC: Mask of Idris In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist…

Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world’s inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a post-apocalyptic world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time. • A Tale Across Time

Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world’s destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world. • Intense and Satisfying Combat

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph. • Unique Battle System

Experience Code Vein II’s unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series’ new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles. • Powerful Partner Characters

Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey. *Other editions are also available. Be careful of duplicate purchases.

*Expansion DLC: Mask of Idris will be available by January 2027.