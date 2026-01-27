Is Cameron Boozer related to Carlos Boozer? How Duke freshman star and twin Cayden connect to NBA father originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
Cameron Boozer is one of the best players in the country as a freshman for the Duke Blue Devils.
His twin brother, Cayden, plays for Duke, too.
And yeah, that familiar last name is quite relevant here.
NBA great Carlos Boozer play at Duke, as well. And they’re all related.
Is Cameron Boozer related to Carlos Boozer?
Yes, Cameron Boozer is related to Carlos Boozer.
Carlos is Cameron’s son.
Is Cameron Boozer related to Cayden Boozer?
Yes, Cameron and Cayden Boozer are related.
They’re twin brothers playing as freshmen for the Duke Blue Devils.
Why do Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer look different?
They aren’t identical twins. They’re fraternal twins.
So Cameron is a lot bigger and stronger than Cayden.
Cameron will be a top-three NBA Draft pick. Cayden probably has at least a couple years to play in college before he goes to the pros, most likely.