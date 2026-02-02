Presidents Day 2026 to be extra Florida holiday for state workers

Florida state employees will enjoy an extra holiday off in 2026, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis announced the holiday at a news conference in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 while discussing state plans for America 250, a celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“You know, they have Presidents Day, and it’s actually federal. Florida does not recognize it,” he said at the event in Vero Beach.

But “this year for America’s 250, we’ll recognize Washington’s birthday, not just federally, but as a state holiday. So our state offices will be closed, our state employees will be able to have the day off, which I know they’re not going to complain about.”

What is Presidents Day, formerly Washington’s Birthday?

On the third Monday in February, we honor our first President, George Washington, whose birthday is February 22. We also traditionally honor President Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is February 12.

According to the National Archives, Washington’s Birthday was the first federal holiday to honor an individual’s birth date. In 1885, Congress designated February 22 as a holiday for all federal workers.

Nearly a century later, in 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Law changed the date to the third Monday in February. The position of the holiday between the birthdays of Washington and Abraham Lincoln gave rise to the popular name of Presidents Day.

When is Presidents Day 2026?

Presidents Day is observed on the third Monday in February.

In 2026, Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 16.

Is Presidents Day, February 16, already a state holiday in Florida?

Presidents Day, formerly Washington’s Birthday, has been a holiday for federal workers since 1885.

While Florida law lists “Washington’s Birthday, the third Monday in February.” among “legal holidays, which are also public holidays,” Presidents Day is not a recognized state holiday, with the exception for 2026, as announced by DeSantis.

Will all Florida state workers have an extra day off for Presidents Day 2026 holiday?

Yes. DeSantis announced on Jan. 30 that Florida would recognize Presidents Day as a state holiday in 2026, in celebration of America 250.

“This year for America’s 250, we’ll recognize Washington’s birthday, not just federally, but as a state holiday. So our state offices will be closed, our state employees will be able to have the day off, which I know they’re not going to complain about,” DeSantis said.

The holiday off applies to agencies and offices in the executive branch, though Florida’s other branches of government often follow suit when the governor grants extra days off, according to previous reports.

What is America 250?

July 4, 2026, will mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump created Task Force 250, responsible for planning and executing “an extraordinary celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence” on July 4, 2026, USA TODAY reported.

The initiative is called America250. In addition to the federal task force, states have their own 250th anniversary commissions to plan events statewide.

