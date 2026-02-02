Schools opening two hours late on Feb. 2 | details

Schools opening two hours late on Feb. 2
All Charles County public schools will open two hours late on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. There is no code for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff who follow the code system.
Students enrolled in the CCPS half-day prekindergarten program will not attend school on Feb. 2. The AlphaBEST program that operates at county elementary schools will open at 8 a.m.
Students who do not attend school on Feb. 2 due to weather conditions can receive an excused absence through the submission of a parent/guardian note to their school.
Please follow the school system website, www.ccboe.com, for the most up-to-date information.
