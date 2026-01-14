After posting back-to-back draws last week, Serie A champions Napoli will target maximum points when they play host to Parma on Wednesday evening.

Having been held at home by Hellas Verona, the Partenopei then denied one of their title rivals – but only victory will do in a midweek clash at Stadio Maradona.

Match preview

Serie A’s big Sunday night contest saw Napoli visit Inter Milan at San Siro, where an absorbing 90 minutes ended with the spoils equally shared.

Winners when the teams met in Naples earlier this season, Antonio Conte‘s side were trailing league leaders Inter by four points before kickoff, so avoiding defeat was essential.

So often the Partenopei’s hero, Scott McTominay struck twice to snatch a draw, with his second leveller coming soon after Conte was sent off for protesting against a penalty.

Four days earlier, Napoli had fought back for another 2-2 draw – this time against relegation-threatened Verona – as McTominay’s strike sparked a revival that maintained their long streak without defeat on home turf.

Unbeaten in 19 Serie A games at Stadio Maradona – of which they have won 14 – the Scudetto holders last lost in Naples more than one year ago.

So, sitting behind both Milan clubs in this season’s scrap for Serie A supremacy – with Juventus and Roma still in the fight too – Conte’s men must make home advantage pay in midweek.

Having lost four of their last five league fixtures at the Maradona, history will not be on Parma’s side; however, they have recently found some form and are slowly pulling away from danger.

A tally of 10 points from six games has helped Carlos Cuesta‘s side inch up to 14th place – seven points above the drop zone.

Last weekend, they took full advantage of Lecce’s loss of discipline, with their hosts squandering a one-goal lead after going down to 10 – and eventually nine – men.

Mateo Pellegrino struck again in a vital win over direct relegation rivals, and Cuesta’s chief concern in the transfer window will be keeping hold of his star striker.

While Parma have not posted back-to-back wins in Serie A since 2020, they have recently won three of their last four on the road, offering some hope they can spring a surprise on Wednesday.

Napoli Serie A form:

W L W W D D

Napoli form (all competitions):

W W W W D D

Parma Serie A form:

W L W D L W

Team News

Napoli are still missing midfield trio Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour, in addition to Romelu Lukaku, but Conte now has David Neres back from injury.

The Brazilian winger will make the bench, but his compatriot Juan Jesus misses out entirely due to suspension; Alessandro Buongiorno could replace the latter in central defence.

After a run of nine league games without a goal, McTominay has now scored three in two, and the Scotland star should feature alongside Stanislav Lobotka in an unchanged engine room.

Parma’s injury list has recently shortened, only leaving Matija Frigan, Zion Suzuki and Abdoulaye Ndiaye on the treatment table.

It remains to be seen whether Norwegian full-back Mathias Lovik will return after being withdrawn from the squad that travelled down to Lecce.

While Rasmus Hojlund leads the hosts’ attack, Pellegrino will look to increase his seasonal tally of six Serie A goals and one assist for the visitors.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Mazzocchi, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera; Politano, Lang; Hojlund

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Circati, Valenti, Valeri; Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen; Ondrejka, Benedyczak; Pellegrino

We say: Napoli 2-1 Parma

Aside from one awful half against Verona, Napoli have made light of their injury woes over the past few weeks, claiming the Supercoppa Italiana and keeping their Scudetto defence alive.

Although Parma are clearly improving – particularly away from home – they will surely come up short in Naples.

