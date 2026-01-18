High-flying Aston Villa will look to cement their place in the Premier League top four with a club-record 12th consecutive win at Villa Park against Everton.
They have vastly improved since failing to win any of their opening five, and could capitalise on Burnley holding Liverpool to a frustrating home draw.
The Villains have also won seven of their last eight matches against the Toffees, who occupy 12th and could enter the top half by disrupting Villa’s home momentum.
Speaking to the media, Unai Emery touched on the “special connection” he has developed with the club’s supporters since his arrival three years ago.
However, he praised David Moyes’ team for their performances so far this season and said they will be a challenge to overcome.
He said: “They have two players involved in the Africa Cup of Nations and some players maybe out injured or suspended but I think they are competing fantastically.
“We focus on this match after 10 days of not playing in the Premier League, we remind ourselves of the importance of this competition – it is the priority for us.”
A notable absence is Dutch forward Donyell Malen, who joined Seria A side Roma earlier in the week despite numerous contributions in attack for Aston Villa.
But they are not short of depth, with 17-year-old Brian Madjo, signed for a reported fee of £10.4 million from French side Metz FC, looking to compete for a spot in the team.
With Ollie Watkins and Evann Guessand still present and raring to start, Villa are also reportedly interested in bringing in Tammy Abraham – currently on loan at Beşiktaş.
Everton manager Moyes said that the club’s activity in the January transfer window is not yet expected to cease, and that he has full command over who arrives.
He said: “We have not shut ourselves off from the transfer window. We need players more than ever.
“I have got the final say if we want to buy a player or if we don’t want to buy a player, I get told by my superiors how much we have got to spend.
“We’re in there trying, it doesn’t mean we’re going to take any player for the sake of it.”
A new attacker could be on the cards, as Everton’s 23 goals ranking joint-third lowest in the division and Beto – with a -2.5 goal-to-xG differential – has struggled up front.
But with the fourth most clean sheets this season, they could prove to be quite the task for Aston Villa – who drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace last time out – to break down.
The Merseyside outfit will look to return to winning ways after bottom club Wanderers held them to a draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Moyes’ side will remain without star winger Iliman Ndiaye, as Senegal have advanced to the final of the the African Cup of Nations.
Defenders Seamus Coleman and Jarrad Branthwaite were confirmed by the Toffees’ boss to be back on grass in the end stages of recovering from injury.
Everton will also go without of Micheal Keane and loanee Jack Grealish, both having seen red cards in their 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.
Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League at 2pm.
