LAHORE – The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has finalised a three-member squad to represent the country at the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors (U-16) Pre-Qualifying Event, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from March 16 to 21, 2026. Following two days of competitive trials at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on February 14 and 15, Hajra Sohail, Zunaisha Noor and Romaisa Malik earned selection for the international event. Six promising players were invited to participate in the trials on the basis of their recent performances and national rankings, with the final trio impressing the selection panel through consistent and disciplined displays.
The Billie Jean King Cup Juniors provides a valuable platform for emerging talent to gain international exposure and compete against leading regional teams, making the upcoming pre-qualifiers a significant opportunity for Pakistan’s rising stars.
PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Secretary General Col. Zia-ud-din Tufail and others congratulated the selected players and expressed confidence in their ability to perform strongly in Colombo. The PTF extended its best wishes to the team, hoping for a successful campaign at the continental event.