Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina will try to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Victoria Mboko on the third day in Dubai. Iva Jovic’s match is also among the three predicted in this article. We here at LWOT predict the rest of the action, including Coco Gauff vs Anna Kalinskaya, Mirra Andreeva vs Daria Kasatkina, and Jessica Pegula vs Varvara Gracheva, separately. But who will advance?
WTA Dubai Day 3 Predictions
Iva Jovic vs Diana Shnaider
Head-to-head: First meeting
Shnaider was very impressive in her opening round victory against Maya Joint. She will face another of the WTA Tour’s best teenage stars here. Jovic likes to play aggressively, and some impressive winners from the baseline from her are guaranteed, but she can also expect to defend for significant periods in this matchup. Finding that balance might not be straightforward since Shnaider sometimes switches between attack and defense. After her performance against Joint, Shnaider is narrowly favored to win again.
Prediction: Shnaider in 3
Anastasia Zakharova vs Antonia Ruzic
Head-to-head: First meeting
Zakharova has played well recently, including triumphs over Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova. Ruzic was on a four-match losing streak before coming through qualifying and then beating 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Despite Zakharova winning in the opening round as a lucky loser, I like her chances here. She struck the ball excellently against Moyuka Uchijima, and someone with her style is the type who could have a strong run after receiving the good fortune of being a lucky loser.
Prediction: Zakharova in 2
Elena Rybakina vs Kimberly Birrell
Head-to-head: Rybakina 1-0 Birrell
Rybakina played quite well against Victoria Mboko in Doha despite being defeated and not reaching her supreme level from the Australian Open. Birrell almost certainly needs to be at her very best to have any chance here. The Australian does not possess overwhelming firepower or any weapon to throw Rybakina off rhythm. Last year’s WTA Finals champion can probably win this match without being anywhere near her best.
Prediction: Rybakina in 2
