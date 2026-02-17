IKEA is coming to Fort Collins.
The Scandinavian furniture chain announced plans for its third Colorado store in a Feb. 17 news release, noting the new location will take over 4250 Corbett Drive — the former location of Fort Collins’ Urban Air trampoline park.
The 64,000-square-foot store will feature a central kitchen, bedroom and bathroom planning area and will have space for 3,200 items like home furnishing accessories and small furniture items, according to the release sent by Eden Zaslow. It will also feature IKEA’s popular food items like its Swedish meatballs, hot dogs, veggie dogs and more.
The store will join IKEA’s existing 415,000-square-foot store in Centennial, as well as a pick-up location in Colorado Springs. Its opening will be part of the company’s push to open 10 new stores in fiscal year 2026, according to the company.
In 2025, IKEA advanced its efforts to “grow brand presence and make shopping more convenient” by opening 14 new retail locations, including two new small-format stores in Arcadia, California and San Marcos, Texas, per the release.
Want more Fort Collins development news? Subscribe to The Buzz, the Coloradoan’s weekly dive into local business, development, real estate and restaurant news.
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Ikea has plans for a Fort Collins store. Here’s what we know