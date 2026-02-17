Bruce Springsteen announces spring U.S. tour, with Boston stop in May

Events
The tour will kick off in Minneapolis on March 31.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, May 27, as part of a two-month U.S. tour the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Tuesday morning.
Kicking off March 31 in Minneapolis, the “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour follows a series of concerts in Europe last spring and summer in which Springsteen spoke out critically from the stage about the Trump administration’s actions in the U.S. Last month, Springsteen released a new protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” decrying the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in that city.
“We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour,” Springsteen said in a press release announcing the tour.
“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.,” Springsteen said.
The 20-date run will feature 19 arena shows and a final night outdoors on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Tickets for the Boston show go on sale Saturday, Feb. 21, at noon at Ticketmaster.
Ticketing information for the full run of shows will be available at BruceSpringsteen.net/Tour and on Springsteen’s Instagram, Facebook, and Bluesky accounts.
Springsteen last played Massachusetts in August of 2023, shortly before rescheduling a series of concerts while being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.
Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/