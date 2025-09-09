







Qatar’s prime minister pressed Hamas to “respond positively” to the new US ceasefire proposal in a meeting in Doha, according to an official familiar with the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas’ chief negotiator, on Monday to discuss the deal.

Hamas confirmed late Sunday that it had received the proposal from the US that included “some ideas” toward reaching a comprehensive ceasefire. Israel said it was giving serious consideration to the proposal.

The plan, according to one Israeli official, calls for the release of all 48 hostages on the first day of the ceasefire. In exchange, a source familiar with the proposal said Israel would release “thousands” of Palestinian prisoners.

Under the proposal, Israel and Hamas would start immediate negotiations for a comprehensive end to the war, and the fighting would not resume as long as talks continued. US President Donald Trump would ensure the ceasefire holds as long as negotiations persist.

The coming days are considered crucial in an effort to advance the proposal.

In response to news of the latest proposal on Sunday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a strong statement in support of the US effort, calling it a “true breakthrough.”

“We call on the Government of Israel to declare its unequivocal support for the emerging agreement and to provide President Trump with full backing until every hostage returns home – the living for rehabilitation, and the fallen for a dignified burial in their homeland,” the forum said.

For weeks, Netanyahu did not respond to the ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt, which Hamas accepted. The proposal, which mirrored one Netanyahu had accepted only a month earlier, called for a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages. In exchange, Israel would release a number of Palestinian prisoners.

After months of insisting Israel would only accept a partial deal that would allow Israel to continue the war, Netanyahu suddenly demanded a comprehensive deal that met his maximalist demands.

Hamas has called for a proposal that brings about a comprehensive end to the war in exchange for the release of the hostages.

One of Hamas’ political bureau members, Basem Naim, criticized the latest US initiative on Monday, saying it amounted to an attempt to secure Hamas’ rejection rather than to end the war.

“What is required is a ‘humiliating peace’ or the continuation of the war,” Naim said in a post on his Telegram page on Monday.

“The Hamas movement and the resistance factions are interested in reaching an agreement that ends the war,” he said. “But we will not sign a humiliating surrender document — and there is no emperor in Hamas’ leadership like Japan’s Hirohito,” Naim added.

CNN’s Tal Shalev, Ibrahim Dahman and Mohammed Tawfeeq contributed to this report.