Saturday night the Raiders wrapped up their second interview with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak. Thus holding what was their most important interview for their vacant head coach position.
Kubiak has looked like a top target for the Raiders job since they fired Pete Carroll the day after the season ended. And he was among the first wave of virtual interviews the team held. But since the Seahawks kept winning and are now playing in the Super Bowl, the team had to wait until this weekend to hold that crucial second in-person interview.
So, now what?
The Raiders and Cardinals are the last two teams with a head coach vacancy. One of them should know at this point if they are out of the Klint Kubiak sweepstakes. In which case that team would move to hire their next option very soon.
So, if the Cardinals hire their guy in the coming days, that would be a strong indication the Raiders are in line to land Kubiak. And vice versa.
Kubiak can’t officially be hired until after the Super Bowl a week from today. Don’t expect to hear much of anything between now and then because Kubiak’s camp likely wants it that way. It’s already a distraction so limiting that distraction and focusing on the task at hand — beating the New England Patriots — is paramount.
