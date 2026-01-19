Raiders line up first in-person head coach interviews with 2 candidates

Monday the Raiders will be in South Florida for the College Football National Championship game. While in town, they have also lined up a couple in-person head coach interviews, leading out their second round of interviews. All interviews up to this point have been done virtually over zoom.
The National Championship game will be held at 7:30 pm Eastern time. Prior to that, they will meet face to face with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and current Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.
McDaniel is highly respected both as a head coach and as a coordinator. Should the Raiders go with someone else as head coach, some have talked about the possibility of trying to lure him in as OC on the new staff. He said recently that he would rather take a quality OC job than a bad head coach job.
Evero had held a virtual interview with the Raiders, making this his second interview with the team.